March 1National Bank of Canada said its
first-quarter profit surged 90.4 percent compared with the
year-ago period, when it took a write-off charge of C$236
million ($177 million).
Canada's sixth-largest bank said its net income rose to
C$497 million, or C$1.34 per share, in the latest quarter from
C$261 million, or 67 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 26.7 percent to C$1.63 billion in the
quarter ended Jan. 31, the bank said on Wednesday.
($1 = C$1.3314)
(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)