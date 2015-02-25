Feb 25 National Bank of Canada, the country's sixth-largest lender, reported an increase of about 2.5 percent in quarterly net profit, mainly helped by its financial markets business.

Net income rose to C$415 million ($334 million), or C$1.16 per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31 from C$405 million, or C$1.15 per share, a year earlier. ($1 = C$1.2410) (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)