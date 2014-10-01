DUBAI Oct 1 National Bank of Fujairah
said on Wednesday it has begun offering sharia-compliant retail
banking products in the United Arab Emirates, as the lender aims
to tap into rising demand for Islamic finance.
Islamic banks have been growing faster than their
conventional peers across the Middle East and South East Asia in
recent years, although in some markets such as Qatar this margin
has been shrinking.
The growth of Islamic finance has also attracted interest
from countries not traditionally linked to the practice, with
Luxembourg this week joining the likes of the United Kingdom,
Hong Kong and South Africa in issuing their first sovereign
sukuk - the sharia-compliant version of a government bond.
NBF will offer retail banking products compliant with sharia
principles through its branch network and plans to expand its
Islamic offering to commercial banking, it said in a statement.
It did not provide a timetable for when the latter would be
introduced.
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French)