DUBAI Aug 16 Kuwait's National Industries Group
(NIG) has taken out a 105 million dinar ($347.4
million) three-year loan to refinance existing debts, the
company and one of the arrangers said on Sunday.
Lenders from Kuwait and the Gulf, in addition to
international banks, participated in the transaction, which will
be used to replace existing debt of the same value, NIG said in
a bourse statement.
The company, which has interests in a number of industrial
sectors including building materials and petrochemicals, added
it had separately renewed a facility worth 25 million dinars
with Commercial Bank of Kuwait for an additional two years.
Islamic lender Warba Bank, in a separate bourse
filing, said its contribution to the three-year loan was 14
million dinars, for which Warba expects to receive 1.5 million
dinars in revenues and fees that will be reflected in its
third-quarter results.
($1 = 0.3022 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Dale Hudson)