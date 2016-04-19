Toll Brothers quarterly profit rises 40 pct
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit, boosted by an increase in home sales.
DUBAI, April 19 Kuwait's National Industries Group (NIG) said on Tuesday it had received regulatory approval to raise 25 million dinars ($82.9 million) through a bond sale.
The transaction will have a lifespan of five years and pay a floating rate coupon of 2.5 percent over the local benchmark rate, NIG said in a bourse filing.
The conglomerate with interests in petrochemicals, oil & gas services, utilities, real estate, financial services and other sectors, did not name the arrangers of the bond sale, or state when the bond would be sold. ($1 = 0.3015 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Writing by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)
* Says shareholder cuts entire stake (4.9 percent stake) in the co