BRUSSELS Dec 5 U.S. Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton said on Wednesday it was crucial that NATO allies stick
to their commitments to fund Afghanistan's security forces after
Western forces end their combat role in the country in 2014.
Afghanistan's foreign backers have pledged $4.1 billion per
year to fund Afghan security forces after 2014, but there have
been concerns expressed that austerity-hit European countries
may not be able to meet their commitments.
"It will be crucial for every nation to follow through on
their commitments, and for those who haven't yet committed any
funding to do so," Clinton told a meeting in Brussels of NATO
foreign ministers and countries contributing to the NATO-led
military mission in Afghanistan.