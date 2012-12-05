* Billions of dollars pledged for Afghan forces after 2014
* Ministers want to create body to manage foreign funds
By David Brunnstrom and Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, Dec 5 U.S. Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton said on Wednesday it was crucial that NATO allies stick
to their commitments to fund Afghanistan's security forces after
Western forces end their combat role in the country in 2014.
Afghanistan's foreign backers have pledged $4.1 billion per
year to fund Afghan security forces after 2014, but there are
concerns that European countries hit by austerity cutbacks may
not be able to meet their commitments.
"It will be crucial for every nation to follow through on
their commitments, and for those who haven't yet committed any
funding to do so," Clinton told a meeting in Brussels of NATO
foreign ministers and countries contributing to the NATO-led
military mission in Afghanistan.
Clinton said it was essential to focus on economic and
political transition in Afghanistan for which countries have
pledged $16 billion, and stressed the importance of regional
support.
"Every nation in the region has a stake in Afghanistan's
future and a responsibility to step up and help secure it," she
said.
German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle stressed the
importance of European countries delivering on aid commitments.
"Of course that is not easy during times of tightening purse
strings. But it is in the interest of European citizens. That is
why I am making sure that the commitments made are kept," he
told reporters.
Afghan foreign ministry spokesman Janan Mosazai told
reporters in Brussels that the Kabul government was fully aware
of the financial pressures on countries.
"But we believe that the $4.1 billion annual funding
commitment to the Afghan National Security Forces post-2014 is
an investment, not only in the security of Afghanistan but also
in the security of the broader region and the wider world," he
said.
The ministers also discussed setting up a mechanism to
oversee spending of the billions of dollars of foreign funding
for the Afghan forces after 2014.
HANDLE OWN FINANCES
The Afghan government wants to handle its own finances but
with Western concerns over corruption running high, NATO
diplomats say the alliance is likely to get a strong role in
managing international funding after 2014.
NATO diplomats said the new funding body will build on the
existing Afghan National Army Trust Fund, set up to finance the
rapid expansion of the Afghan army over the last few years, and
will include international donors and the Afghan government.
Mosazai said Afghanistan wanted to deal with other countries
after 2014 as an independent, sovereign country.
"But at the same time we want to ensure we have structures
in place that will (reassure) everybody about the accountable,
transparent, effective and efficient expenditure of those
funds," he said.
Afghanistan is ranked as one of the world's most corrupt
countries. The theft of about $935 million from the Kabulbank
two years ago and the subsequent foot-dragging in prosecuting
those responsible underlined concerns about Afghanistan's
ability to manage its finances and enforce the rule of law.