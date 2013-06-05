* U.S. to take lead in NATO mission in south and east after
2014
* Italy to take lead in west, Germany in the north
* No troop numbers disclosed for post-2014 mission
By Adrian Croft and David Alexander
BRUSSELS, June 5 NATO fleshed out plans on
Wednesday for the smaller training and advisory mission it will
leave in Afghanistan once it ends combat operations at the end
of 2014, including which allies will take charge of the mission
in each region of the country.
But the military alliance did not spell out how many troops
would stay on, with several countries waiting for lead nation
the United States to detail its commitment before making pledges
of their own.
NATO-led forces are expected to cede the lead role for
security across Afghanistan later this year to Afghan soldiers,
12 years after the U.S.-led overthrow of the Taliban government
harbouring Osama bin Laden, the al Qaeda leader who masterminded
the Sept. 11 attacks on U.S. cities.
NATO defence ministers endorsed an outline plan, known as a
"concept of operations", on Wednesday for a smaller post-2014
mission that will give advice and training to Afghan security
ministries and army and police commanders after most foreign
combat troops leave Afghanistan by the end of 2014.
Military experts will now work out details of the new
"Resolute Support" mission over the coming months, NATO chief
Anders Fogh Rasmussen said at the end of a two-day meeting of
alliance defence ministers.
U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said the United States
had committed to being the largest single contributor to the
post-2014 mission and to being lead nation in the east and south
of the country, the most volatile areas in recent years.
Germany had agreed to serve as lead nation in the north of
Afghanistan and Italy in the west, he said. Turkey was
"favourably considering" being the lead nation in Kabul for the
new mission.
U.S. Marine Corps General Joseph Dunford, commander of
international forces in Afghanistan, said specific troop numbers
were not discussed.
"Now, over the next several months, and we believe in early
fall, we will come back with a detailed operational plan that
will talk about the specific resources required to execute the
plan," he told reporters.
Dunford said on Tuesday that NATO was likely to wait until
after this year's Afghan fighting season, which traditionally
starts in spring when the snow recedes from the mountains,
before deciding the size of the post-2014 force.
PRESSURE
U.S. officials said in February that the alliance was
considering keeping a residual force of 8,000 to 12,000 troops
compared with about 100,000 now.
The White House has been discussing keeping 3,000 to 9,000
U.S. troops in Afghanistan as part of that, and President Barack
Obama has come under increasing pressure to specify the number.
Most other NATO countries are waiting for the United States
to take the lead on force size, and one NATO official
acknowledged recently there was some impatience among other
allies to hear what Washington will decide.
Germany is one of the few countries to decide on a specific
commitment after 2014, announcing in April it wanted to keep
between 600 and 800 soldiers in Afghanistan.
Afghan Defence Minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi welcomed
NATO's commitment to Afghanistan after 2014.
"This was of course a golden opportunity for Afghanistan and
this was good news for the Afghan people and bad news for the
enemies of the Afghan people," he told Reuters Television.
Mohammadi said the Afghan government would announce "towards
the end of June" the final group of Afghan districts in which
NATO-led troops will hand over lead security responsibilities to
Afghan forces.
Dunford said that while the announcement of transition in
this final group of districts would happen this month, it was
"some months away" from actually being put into effect.
(Additional reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Mike
Collett-White)