12 hours ago
NATO says to send more forces to Afghan war
June 29, 2017 / 5:57 PM / 12 hours ago

NATO says to send more forces to Afghan war

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 29 (Reuters) - NATO allies agreed on Thursday to send more troops to Afghanistan, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, adding that the alliance would also increase its focus on supporting Afghan special operations forces.

Stoltenberg, who was speaking after a meeting of defence ministers in Brussels, also said sanctuaries used by insurgents across the border in Pakistan had "to be addressed as part of the solution to the conflict." (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Phil Stewart)

