NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg briefs the media during a NATO defence ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS NATO allies will maintain troops across Afghanistan, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday, as the United States considers whether to reduce its presence there.

"With a regional presence, we will continue to advise, train and assist the Afghan national forces because we are very committed to continuing to support Afghans," Stoltenberg said following a meeting of NATO defence ministers meeting on Afghanistan.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott and Phil Stewart)