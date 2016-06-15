Vote counting slow in Nepal's first local elections in 20 years
KATHMANDU Counting of votes in Nepal's first local elections in two decades began on Monday but officials said it could take several days for all the results to be known.
BRUSSELS NATO allies will maintain troops across Afghanistan, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday, as the United States considers whether to reduce its presence there.
"With a regional presence, we will continue to advise, train and assist the Afghan national forces because we are very committed to continuing to support Afghans," Stoltenberg said following a meeting of NATO defence ministers meeting on Afghanistan.
BEIJING Nepal is in talks with China to build a cross-border rail link that may cost up to $8 billion, and funding could be expected after Nepal formally signed up to Beijing's Belt and Road initiative, a Nepali finance ministry official said on Sunday.