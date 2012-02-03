BRUSSELS Feb 3 NATO agreed on Friday to
implement a drone-based high-altitude surveillance project after
two decades of wrangling over how to share the funding.
The Alliance Ground Surveillance project (AGS) project,
which is scheduled to come into use from 2015, will have its
main base at Sigonella in Italy and several associated
command-and-control base stations.
NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said that under
an agreement reached at a meeting of NATO defence ministers in
Brussels, a group of nations would acquire five Global Hawk
RQ-4B reconnaissance drones produced by U.S. firm Northrop
Grumman and powered by Rolls-Royce engines.
Northrop Grumman ISS International is the main contractor,
while the German arm of EADS, Italy's Galileo Avionica
-- a unit of Finmeccanica -- and the Canadian arm of
General Dynamics are also involved.
The 13 countries participating in the project are Bulgaria,
the Czech Republic, Estonia, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania,
Luxembourg, Norway, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, and the United
States.
U.S. Defence Secretary Leon Panetta welcomed the deal.
"It's good deal, big deal, done deal," he was quoted as
saying in a Twitter message posted by the U.S. ambassador to
NATO.
Rasmussen, who has been a champion of such cooperative
defence projects, said NATO's operation in Libya last year had
shown the need for such a capability.
"This will give our commanders the ability to see what is
happening on the ground, at long range, over periods of time,
around the clock, in any weather," he said.
The drones fly at 60,000 feet and can stay aloft for over 24
hours.
The U.S. Air Force recently decided to scrap its Northrop
Grumman drone programme and keep its Cold War-vintage U-2 spy
planes flying into the 2020s, according to a government official
and a defense analyst.