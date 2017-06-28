BRUSSELS, June 28 European allies of NATO and
Canada will increase defence spending by 4.3 percent in 2017,
marking a cumulative $46 billion jump since cuts stopped in
2014, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.
"To keep our nations safe, we need to keep working to
increase defence spending and fairer burden-sharing across our
alliance," Stoltenberg said a day before NATO defence ministers
meet in Brussels to discuss greater security expenditure, which
U.S. President Donald Trump is pushing for.
"After years of decline, in 2015 we saw a real increase in
defence spending across European allies and Canada ... this
year, we foresee an even greater real increase of 4.3 percent,"
he told a news conference.
