BRUSSELS Feb 15 President Donald Trump's
defense secretary told NATO allies on Wednesday they must honour
military spending pledges to ensure the United States does not
"moderate" its support for the alliance, accusing some nations
of ignoring threats, including from Russia.
"I owe it to you to give you clarity on the political
reality in the United States, and to state the fair demand from
my country's people in concrete terms," Jim Mattis said during
the closed-door talks, according to prepared remarks provided to
reporters travelling with him to Brussels.
"America will meet its responsibilities, but if your nations
do not want to see America moderate its commitment to this
Alliance, each of your capitals needs to show support for our
common defence."
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)