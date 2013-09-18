* NATO "needs a strong Europe" -secretary-general to argue
* Transport, refuelling aircraft seen as among weaknesses
* European defence cuts worry Washington
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, Sept 18 NATO Secretary-General Anders
Fogh Rasmussen will urge Europe on Thursday to step up its
commitment to defence by buying more surveillance drones,
transport and tanker aircraft and strengthening its fragmented
defence industry.
Senior U.S. officials, and Rasmussen himself, have expressed
growing concern that defence cuts pushed through by
cash-strapped European governments have created a big gulf
between U.S. and European military capabilities and risk
weakening NATO.
The European Union has also launched a debate, set to
culminate in a summit of European leaders in December, on how
Europe can strengthen its arms industry and bolster a common
defence policy.
In a speech to the Carnegie Europe think tank in Brussels on
Thursday, Rasmussen will argue that a strong NATO needs "a
strong Europe - with strong capabilities, strong defence
industries, and strong political commitment," NATO officials
said.
He is expected to urge European allies to strengthen their
capabilities in key areas, saying they should acquire more
surveillance drones, more large transport and air-to-air
refuelling aircraft and more upgraded ship radars so they can be
integrated into NATO's planned missile defence system.
As the United States turns its strategic focus increasingly
towards Asia, it is banking on Europe to take more military
responsibility in its backyard. But during the 2011 Libya
conflict, European states had to rely heavily on the United
States for air-to-air refuelling, intelligence and surveillance.
Rasmussen will also say that Europe needs a strong defence
industrial base, arguing that the continent's defence industry
remains too national and fragmented, NATO officials said.
He will welcome proposals put forward by the European
Union's executive Commission in July to make the industry more
efficient and competitive.
The Commission proposed helping Europe's defence industry
cope with falling military budgets by funding research and
aiding the development of new technologies with military uses.
British Defence Secretary Philip Hammond voiced scepticism
over the Commission's proposals last week and said London would
oppose any moves to enforce new rules on the region's defence
industry that damaged British companies' competitiveness.
Drones are an area where Europe lags the United States and
Israel. Three European aerospace companies - France's Dassault
Aviation, EADS Cassidian and Italy's
Finmeccanica Alenia Aermacchi - called on Europe in
June to launch its own independent drone programme to equip
armies across the continent.
Many EU officials see the failed $45 billion merger between
Franco-German EADS and Britain's BAE Systems,
which collapsed last year in the face of political differences,
as a missed opportunity to consolidate the European defence
industry.
(Editing by Peter Cooney)