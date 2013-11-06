* Exercise tests NATO's response to simulated attack on
Estonia
* NATO denies it is a response to Russian exercise
* War games fuel suspicions on both sides
By Adrian Croft and Aija Krutaine
ADAZI, Latvia, Nov 6 NATO is staging its biggest
military exercise in seven years this week in the Baltic
countries and Poland but its insistence that the drills are not
aimed at sharpening defences against a resurgent Russia have not
convinced Moscow.
NATO says the exercise, involving 6,000 soldiers from the
alliance as well as non-members Sweden, Finland and Ukraine, is
based on a fictional scenario in which troops from the imaginary
state of Bothnia invade Estonia in a crisis sparked by
competition for energy resources and economic collapse.
But Russian officials see the exercise close to their
western border as confirming fears that NATO's expansion since
the end of the Cold War would lead to the allies flexing their
muscles in Moscow's backyard.
The exercise comes soon after much larger Russian manoeuvres
with Belarus in September that alarmed the small Baltic states,
although NATO insists there is no link.
Some NATO diplomats are puzzled by Russian plans to sharply
increase defence spending when most Western arms budgets are
being slashed to face economic problems.
NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said the
exercise, dubbed "Steadfast Jazz", was not intended to send a
signal to any particular country.
"Of course it is a signal to anyone who might have any
intention to attack a NATO ally, but I don't expect Russia to
have any intention to attack NATO allies, so the Russians
shouldn't be concerned. So you might say it is a signal 'to whom
it may concern'," he told a news conference in Latvia.
OBSERVERS
Russia and NATO agreed to send observers to each other's
manoeuvres, but this did not dispel concern in Moscow about an
exercise that is intended to test the central article in NATO's
founding treaty, committing all allies to defend a member under
attack.
"This is an Article 5 scenario right on our border. Of
course it provokes all sorts of questions on our side as to the
aim of the exercises," a Russian diplomatic source told Reuters
last month.
The three Baltic states - Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania -
were former Soviet republics that joined NATO and the European
Union after the collapse of the Soviet Union.
The presidents of all of them visited the drills,
headquartered in the Latvian town of Adazi near the capital
Riga, on Wednesday.
Western officials say the exercise is designed to test the
ability of NATO's rapid reaction force to respond to a complex
crisis on its northern borders.
The Nov. 2-9 drills, which include a live fire exercise in
Poland on Thursday, is also intended to measure NATO's ability
to deal with "high-intensity warfare", a refugee crisis and
terrorist threats all at the same time, while testing ballistic
missile and cyber defence capabilities.
Latvian Defence Minister Artis Pabriks told reporters
there had been an increase in hacking attempts on web sites in
Baltic countries over the last few days, coinciding with the
exercise and originating from an unidentified country.
"We know of both civilian targets and state and other
institutions which experienced attempts to hack ... They (the
cyber attacks) are largely of foreign origin," he said, without
elaborating.
Estonia's internet network was paralysed in 2007 by an
electronic attack that it blamed on Russia.
(Additional reporting by Gabriela Baczynska in Moscow; editing
by Barry Moody)