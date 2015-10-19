* Exercises Oct-Nov in Italy, Spain, Portugal, Mediterranean
* NATO seeks to adapt to multiple threats, resurgent Russia
By Robin Emmott
TRAPANI, Italy, Oct 19 NATO and its allies
opened their largest military exercise in more than a decade on
Monday, choosing the central Mediterranean to showcase strengths
that face threats from Russia's growing military presence from
the Baltics to Syria.
As planes flew over a gala ceremony for NATO's military and
political leaders at an air base in southern Italy, Russia's
resurgence was the central topic of concern, pushing NATO to
embark on its biggest modernisation since the Cold War.
"This sends a very clear message to any potential
aggressor," NATO's top commander General Philip Breedlove said
of the Trident Juncture exercises and the testing of a new
rapid-reaction force.
"Any attempt to violate the sovereignty of one NATO nation
will result in the decisive military engagement of all NATO
nations," Breedlove said, before donning flight gear to oversee
a fly-over of dozens of fighter jets and camouflaged
helicopters.
But looming over the exercises involving some 36,000 troops,
ships and aircraft over five weeks is the issue of how far
Russia's growing military presence from the Baltics to Syria can
limit NATO's ability to move around by sea and air.
From the Baltics, where Russia has a naval base in
Kaliningrad, through the Black Sea and annexed Crimea, to
Moscow's intervention in Syria, Russia has stationed
anti-aircraft and anti-ship missiles able to cover huge areas.
"We are very concerned about the Russian military build-up,"
NATO's Deputy Secretary General Alexander Vershbow told
reporters. "The increasing concentration of forces in
Kaliningrad, the Black Sea and now in the eastern Mediterranean
does pose some additional challenges," he said.
NATO officials insist the alliance is ready and able to
defend any of its 28 allies from any threat, while its combined
strength is far greater than Russia's military capacity.
FREEDOM OF NAVIGATION
Still, privately NATO officials and diplomats worry the
alliance needs to be more agile to combat multiple threats
beyond its borders, a fact underscored by Libya's collapse, the
rise of Islamic State militants and Syria's civil war.
They see the emergence of a Russian strategy to set up
defensive zones of influence, so-called anti-access area denial,
with surface-to-air missile batteries and anti-ship missiles
that can prevent forces from entering or moving across air, land
and sea.
That could prevent NATO countries including the United
States setting up a no-fly zone to protect Syrian refugees from
bombings in northern Syria, for instance.
"We have to take into account that Russia is going to have a
much more substantial presence ... with the ability to impede
our freedom of manoeuvre and our freedom of navigation," said a
senior official who declined to be identified.
The Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in
2014, had become "an armed fortress", the official said.
After more than a decade of NATO-led combat operations in
Afghanistan, the U.S.-led military alliance is shifting to
defend its territory. Control of its outer regions is seen as
critical.
One powerful new tool that the exercises will test is a
5,000-strong "spearhead" force comprising air, maritime and
special operations components as part of a 40,000-strong rapid
reaction force.
Libya's collapse, the rise of Islamic State militants,
Syria's civil war and the European Union's failure to stabilise
its southern neighbourhood are now NATO's problems too and NATO
member Turkey shares borders with Syria and Iraq.
While planned two years ago, the exercises are timely
because they are not about reacting to an attack on a NATO ally,
although NATO remains focused on collective defence.
In the fictitious training scenario, a U.N. Security Council
resolution authorises a NATO mission to help protect a
threatened state and to safeguard the seas.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Richard Balmforth)