* NATO says has a mandate to go into Libya
* Divisions over role on land and in Mediterranean
By Robin Emmott and Lesley Wroughton
BRUSSELS, May 19 NATO will on Thursday consider
a bigger role for the alliance in Libya to help a new unity
government push back the growing Islamic State threat, but some
allies want the focus to be on a naval mission to stop refugees
teeming into Europe.
Just three days after world powers met in Vienna to offer
aid to the U.N.-backed unity government in Tripoli, NATO foreign
ministers will discuss how the alliance's ships in the
Mediterranean could stop arms reaching militants.
"NATO has a clear mandate that we should stand ready to
support the new government in Libya if so requested," NATO
Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said before the meeting. "We
are not addressing any potential combat operation," he said.
Libya remains highly sensitive for NATO following its 2011
air campaign that helped rebels topple Muammar Gaddafi but then
saw the country descend into anarchy.
Allies are also divided over whether NATO should be training
a new Libyan military, targeting arms smugglers or stopping
flows of migrants across the Mediterranean as calmer summer
weather approaches, something Italy and Spain support.
"We have to define how we coordinate European Union and NATO
efforts to reduce migrant flows," said Spanish Foreign Minister
Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo, who just returned from Libya.
Many in NATO are looking to its so-called Active Endeavour
counter-terrorism mission in the Mediterranean, which was set up
after the Sept. 11 attacks on New York and Washington in 2001,
to switch roles and link up with an EU naval mission.
Diplomats say Libya would have to make a formal request for
NATO and the European Union to go after smugglers in Libyan
territorial waters and NATO would possibly even a U.N. Security
Council resolution, which Russia has said it is unlikely to
grant because it believes NATO's 2011 air campaign went too far.
The EU's "Sophia" mission is operating in international
waters near Libya, but it is too far out to destroy boats used
by people smugglers, catch traffickers or head off migrants
trying to reach Europe by sea from Libya.
Another area of support for NATO would be helping set up a
Libyan Defence Ministry in the lawless country, and to work with
the European Union to train police and border and coastguards.
Britain would like to see that training in Libya itself,
whereas Germany is adamant its personnel will not be on the
ground in the country and that training should be in Tunisia.
The new Libyan government, which arrived has yet to
establish itself across the country, is also wary of being seen
as a foreign puppet and is keen to show its independence.
"We have a NATO offer to the Libyan government to do more
training and capacity building there, which the Libyans have not
yet opened formal conversations with NATO about," said a senior
U.S. state department official.
Islamic State gained control over the Sirte last year and
has built up its most important base outside Syria and Iraq in
the Libyan coastal city. However, it has struggled to hold on to
territory elsewhere in Libya.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Alison Williams)