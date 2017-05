BUDAPEST NATO should complete the accession process of Montenegro and should leave its door open to Macedonia and Georgia as well, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday.

"If NATO does not continue the enlargement process that would also erode NATO's credibility significantly," Szijjarto told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.

Macedonian foreign minister Nikola Poposki told the conference that joining NATO would bring economic prosperity for his country.

