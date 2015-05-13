* Sees pattern of Ukraine conflict repeating itself
* Breedlove: Ukraine separatists training, re-equipping
* Russia has reserved right to move nuclear arms to Crimea
By Adrian Croft
ANTALYA, Turkey, May 13 NATO's military
commander accused Russia on Wednesday of making irresponsible
nuclear threats, which he said were intended to make NATO think
twice about how it responded to Russia's actions in Ukraine.
U.S. Air Force General Philip Breedlove, NATO's supreme
allied commander in Europe, also voiced concern at an increase
in fighting in several areas of eastern Ukraine despite a
declared ceasefire.
He said he saw a pattern developing similar to previous
occasions when pro-Russian separatists took advantage of
ceasefires to build their strength before launching a new
offensive.
Breedlove stressed, however, that he could not judge the
intentions of "the Russians that are leading these forces".
Russia denies providing any troops or arms to support
rebellion in eastern Ukraine and accuses Kiev of violating the
current ceasefire.
Russian officials have repeatedly made references to
Moscow's nuclear arsenal as tensions with the West rose over
Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region last year and
what NATO says is Russian military support for the separatists.
President Vladimir Putin said in March that Moscow had been
ready to put its nuclear forces on alert to ensure the
annexation of Crimea, while Russia's ambassador to Denmark said
Russian nuclear missiles could be aimed at Danish navy ships if
Copenhagen joined NATO's missile defense system.
A Russian Foreign Ministry official also said in March that
Moscow had the right to deploy nuclear arms in Crimea, though he
knew of no plans to do so.
"This is not responsible language from a nuclear nation,"
Breedlove told reporters during a meeting of NATO foreign
ministers in Turkey.
"REACT RESPONSIBLY"
"I do not think that it aids in any serious negotiations or
any serious deceleration of the problem (in Ukraine) and so I
believe that all the nuclear nations should react responsibly in
not only their actions but their words when it comes to nukes.
"I do believe that those remarks were put out ... to send a
message ... It was put out there to intend to give us pause in
our decision-making," Breedlove said when asked if he believed
the comments were intended to deter NATO from responding with
conventional weapons to Russia's actions in Ukraine.
NATO and Ukraine voiced concern in a joint statement at the
meeting about Russian statements on the possible future
stationing of nuclear weapons in Crimea.
"The messages by the Russian side about the ... possibility
of placing nuclear weapons in Crimea is a complete breach of
international obligations," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo
Klimkin told a news conference.
On the military situation in Ukraine, Breedlove said the
port city of Mariupol and nearby Shyrokyne had both seen
increased shelling, fighting and deaths in the last few days.
"This is a very fragile ceasefire and we need to return to a
ceasefire situation," he said.
"I think that what we see is a pattern that matches previous
patterns during ceasefires ... We see training, we see
re-equipping, we see new forces, new money, organisation,
increased command and control, all these things are in a pattern
across the past several times where we have seen a push
(offensive)."
(Editing by Larry King)