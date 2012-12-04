BRUSSELS Dec 4 NATO gave the go-ahead on
Tuesday to stationing Patriot surface-to-air missiles in Turkey
to protect the country from any spillover of the civil war in
neighbouring Syria.
"In response to Turkey's request, NATO has decided to
augment Turkey's air defence capabilities in order to defend the
population and territory of Turkey," NATO foreign ministers said
in a statement.
Russia, Syria and Iran have criticised Turkey's request to
the alliance to send the Patriots which can be used to intercept
missiles.
Turkey asked NATO for the missiles in November after weeks
of talks with allies about how to shore up security on its
900-km (560-mile) border. It has repeatedly scrambled fighter
jets along the frontier and responded in kind to stray Syrian
shells flying into its territory.
A major player in supporting Syria's opposition and planning
for the post-conflict era, Turkey is worried about Syria's
chemical weapons, the refugee crisis along its border, and what
it says is Syrian support for Kurdish militants on its own soil.
Turkey made similar calls for military support during the
two Gulf Wars, when NATO deployed surface-to-air missiles on its
soil in 1991 and 2003.