* Pirate attacks have dropped sharply
* But piracy remains a threat, NATO says
BRUSSELS, June 4 NATO has decided to extend its
Indian Ocean counter-piracy mission by two years to the end of
2016, judging that piracy remains a threat despite a sharp fall
in attacks, the alliance said on Wednesday.
The decision was taken by NATO defence ministers meeting in
Brussels.
NATO ships have patrolled the waters off the Horn of Africa
since 2009, as part of a broader international effort to crack
down on Somali-based pirates who had caused havoc with world
shipping.
NATO's "Ocean Shield" operation as well as European Union
and other counter-piracy missions have significantly reduced
attacks.
In 2011, pirates captured 24 ships and NATO recorded 129
pirate attacks off Somalia. Not a single ship has been captured
off Somalia since May 2012, NATO said in a statement.
However, the military alliance said it believed pirates
continued to have the intent and capacity to attack ships.
Ships from Spain, Italy and Turkey are currently part of the
NATO counter-piracy fleet.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Tom Heneghan)