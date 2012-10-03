BRUSSELS Oct 3 NATO allies agreed on Wednesday
to extend Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen's term by a
year to the end of July 2014, keeping him in charge as NATO-led
forces wind down their leading combat role in Afghanistan.
Rasmussen, 59, will be in office until a few months before
the planned end of NATO combat operations in Afghanistan at the
end of 2014.
"Following a process of consultations, allies approved today
Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen's fifth year in office,"
a statement from NATO ambassadors said.
Potential successors had begun to jostle for position to
take over from Rasmussen, with former Italian foreign minister
Franco Frattini mentioned as a possible candidate.
Rasmussen, a former Danish prime minister, took the helm at
NATO in August 2009 and has been chief during a turbulent period
in Afghanistan, where NATO-led forces have been engaged in
fighting against Taliban insurgents.
NATO is gradually handing over security responsibilities to
local security forces with the goal of giving Afghans nationwide
control of security by the end of 2014.
The NATO mission has seen a surge in attacks on foreign
troops this year by gunmen wearing Afghan police or army
uniforms.
Last year, a NATO bombing campaign in Libya, approved by the
U.N. Security Council, helped underpin an Arab Spring uprising
that ended Muammar Gaddafi's rule.
NATO chiefs are traditionally appointed for a four-year term
with the possibility of extending by a year. There have been
cases where a NATO chief's term has been extended for a few
months beyond that but in recent times, secretaries-general have
not been given full second terms.