BRUSSELS Oct 1 Anders Fogh Rasmussen, who
stepped down as leader of NATO on Tuesday, announced on
Wednesday he was setting up a consultancy offering strategic
advice to governments and corporations on security and
diplomatic issues.
Rasmussen, who built an extensive network of contacts in
years as NATO secretary-general and before that as Danish prime
minister, said his new firm, Rasmussen Global, would advise
governments, global organizations and major corporations.
"I look forward to continuing my focus on issues such as
international security, trans-Atlantic relations, the European
Union and globalization," Rasmussen said in a statement.
Corporate Europe Observatory, a campaign group that seeks to
make public the influence enjoyed by corporations and lobbyists
in European Union policy-making, sharply criticized Rasmussen's
move when reached by Reuters.
"This seems a shocking example of an ex-official going
through the revolving door and offering his reputation, contacts
and insider know-how for private gain," said Vicky Cann, a
campaigner for the Observatory.
Reinhard Butikofer, a German member of the European
Parliament for the Greens, said: "Starting a consultancy
lobbying on security issues immediately after stepping down as
NATO secretary general is inappropriate and unacceptable."
Asked by Reuters to respond to the criticism, Rasmussen said
he would stay alert to conflicts of interest.
"I haven't started any concrete activity until today because
I didn't want the slightest conflict of interest," he told
Reuters in a telephone interview.
"I have built a huge amount of experience during all these
years and I think it is also in the public interest that I use
that experience for the public good," he said.
The European Commission, NATO's neighbour in Brussels, has a
code of conduct barring former commissioners from lobbying the
EU's executive body for 18 months after leaving office.
NATO did not immediately respond to requests for comment on
what its rules for such activities were or specifically on
Rasmussen's career move.
