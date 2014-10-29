BRUSSELS Oct 29 NATO aircraft tracked Russian
strategic bombers over the Atlantic and Black Sea on Wednesday
and sorties of fighters over the Baltic in what the Western
alliance called an unusual burst of activity at a tense time in
East-West relations.
In all, NATO said in a statement, its jets had intercepted
four groups of Russian aircraft in about 24 hours since Tuesday,
and some were still on manoeuvres late on Wednesday afternoon.
"These sizeable Russian flights represent an unusual level
of air activity over European airspace," the alliance said.
A spokesman stressed there had been no violation of NATO
airspace -- as there was last week when a Russian spy plane
briefly crossed Estonia's border. But such high numbers of
sorties in one day were, he said, rare in recent years.
A Norwegian military spokesman said a group of Russian
planes had flown from Arctic bases as far as Portugal, staying
over international waters but close enough to national borders
to scramble NATO jets.
"We see Russian aircraft near our airspace on a regular
basis but what was unusual is that it was a large number of
aircraft and pushed further south than we normally see," he
said.
