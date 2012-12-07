* Border incident could drag NATO into Syrian conflict
* Syria assures Moscow it has no plans to use chemical
weapons
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, Dec 7 Russia accused NATO on Friday of
moving towards involvement in the Syrian conflict, three days
after the alliance decided to station Patriot missiles to
protect Turkey from spillover from the violence.
The charge came from Russia's new ambassador to NATO, and
came in spite of NATO assurances that the Patriots, which will
be placed near Turkey's border with Syria, are intended purely
for defensive purposes.
"This is not a threat to us, but this is an indication that
NATO is moving towards engagement and that's it," Alexander
Grushko told reporters.
"We see a threat of further involvement of NATO in the
Syrian situation as a result of some provocation or some
incidents on the border, if they take place," he said.
Grushko appeared to take a tougher line than Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov who said after talks with NATO foreign
ministers in Brussels on Tuesday that Moscow would not protest
against the deployment of the Patriot missiles.
Lavrov had previously warned that the deployment could
increase the risk of new weaponry being used in the conflict,
but is now involved in talks on ending the crisis with the
United states and international envoy Lakhdar Brahimi.
Grushko said that the Syrian government, locked in a
20-month-old conflict that has killed 40,000 people, had assured
Russia it had no plans to use chemical weapons.
"We are closely watching the situation and if we see that
chemical weapons are being transferred somewhere, we (will) make
the necessary requests about this situation," he said.
"Our interlocutors that represent the government of Syria
make it very clear they do not have any plans on utilising
chemical weapons and that chemical weapons are under stable
control," said Grushko, a former deputy foreign minister.
NATO agreed on Tuesday to send Patriot missiles to Turkey
while voicing grave concern about reports Damascus may be
preparing to use chemical weapons.
U.S. President Barack Obama and other NATO leaders have
warned that using chemical weapons would cross a red line and
have consequences, which they have not specified.
NATO has stressed that the Patriots, which can shoot down
incoming missiles, are intended purely to defend Turkey.
GERMAN CABINET APPROVAL
Germany's cabinet agreed on Thursday to send Patriots and up
to 400 soldiers to Turkey. The Netherlands and the United States
also plan to provide Patriot batteries.
Turkey has repeatedly scrambled jets along its frontier with
Syria and has responded in kind when shells from Syria came down
inside its borders, fuelling fears the civil war could spread.
Grushko, who President Vladimir Putin appointed as NATO
envoy in October after leaving the post vacant for 10 months,
said NATO had reassured Moscow it had no plans to set up a
no-fly zone over Syria and no plans for military intervention.
But Russia is suspicious of NATO's intentions following last
year's Libya conflict when Moscow accused NATO of overstepping a
U.N. Security Council mandate for a no-fly zone to help rebels
overthrow former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.
Russia and China oppose foreign intervention in Syria,
vetoing three U.N. Security Council resolutions that would have
raised pressure on President Bashar al-Assad to stop the
bloodshed.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton met Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov in Dublin on Thursday, with signs
emerging Russia might curb its support for Assad.
Syria's Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Maqdad accused
Western powers on Thursday of whipping up fears over chemical
weapons as a "pretext for intervention". He said Syria would not
use chemical weapons against its own people.