By Sebastian Moffett and Justyna Pawlak
BRUSSELS, April 19 The head of NATO called on
China and Russia on Thursday to help fund Afghan security after
2014, as the alliance tries to rally contributions from a wider
range of sources before most foreign combat troops pull out of
Afghanistan.
NATO estimates that the annual cost of maintaining Afghan
security forces will be some $4 billion, and the United States
is hoping for contributions worth 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion)
from other NATO allies and partners. But so far
only Britain has publicly pledged an actual amount of cash, $110
million a year.
"We would welcome financial contributions from Russia, China
and other countries to ensure a strong sustainable Afghan
security force beyond 2014," S ecretary General Anders Fogh
Rasmussen told a news conference in Brussels, where NATO foreign
and defence ministers were meeting to prepare for a summit next
month in Chicago.
The United States and NATO, keen to douse fears Afghanistan
could face renewed civil war when foreign troops pull out, want
to use the summit to demonstrate a long-term commitment to
Afghan stability that will endure well after 2014.
China has significant economic stakes in Afghanistan and is
also a close ally of neighbouring Pakistan, making it
potentially a strong partner in helping to foster stability.
With the world's biggest foreign exchange reserves, it is
also better placed than many western countries struggling with
economic downturn to help pay for stability in Afghanistan.
Analysts have suggested, however, that China would be wary
of becoming too sucked in to problems in Afghanistan, and would
not want to be seen to taking sides if this were to make it a
target for Islamist militants.
"The Chinese officials I have asked about financing Afghan
security forces have been sceptical, saying they'd rather
provide support on the civilian and economic side," said Andrew
Small at The German Marshall Fund of the United States.
On Thursday, NATO ministers met Russian Foreign Minister
Sergei Lavrov, and tried to narrow differences with Russia over
Syria, Afghanistan and missile defence - all areas where NATO
allies would like Russian support to promote stability.
Lavrov did not respond at the meeting to Rasmussen's request
for financial help, according to a western diplomat familiar
with the talks.
But Russia's cooperation with western troops in the
International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) is expected to
expand soon. Currently Russia allows ISAF to use a rail route
through Russian territory to transport equipment.
Rasmussen said Russia had offered the use of a new transit
route, which will allow ISAF to send supplies in and out of
Afghanistan using both the Russian rail network and air
transport. The route is expected to pass through the town of
Ulyanovsk, said two officials, one in Russia and one in
Brussels.
The United States and its allies have been building up
alternative routes in and out of Afghanistan, reducing its
dependence on Pakistan, which suspended supply routes after a
NATO cross-border air attack in November killed 24 Pakistani
soldiers.
However, despite the progress on expanding supply routes
through Russia, President-elect Vladimir Putin is likely to turn
down an invitation from NATO to attend the Chicago summit.
"I have talked with President-elect Putin, and we agreed
that due to a very busy domestic political calendar in Russia,
just a few weeks after his inauguration as a new president of
Russia, it's not possible and not practical also to have a
NATO-Russia Summit meeting in Chicago," Rasmussen said.
Russian diplomats have said Putin was unlikely to attend in
the absence of an agreement bridging deep differences over U.S.
and NATO plans for a European anti-missile shield.
Lavrov repeated complaints over the missile defence system,
which Russia says risks tipping the balance of nuclear power
between itself and the United States in NATO'S favour. NATO says
the shield is meant to protect against a potential Iranian
threat and not against Russia.
"We need clear guarantees that it is not targeted against
us," Lavrov said.