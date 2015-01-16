* Ukraine crisis refocuses United States on Russia
* Conflict shows improved Russian military capabilities
By Adrian Croft
WIESBADEN, Germany, Jan 16 Russia is working to
develop within a few years the capability to threaten several
neighbours at once on the scale of its present operation in
Ukraine, a senior American general said.
Lieutenant-General Ben Hodges, commander of U.S. Army forces
in Europe, told Reuters an attack on another neighbour does not
seem like an immediate threat because Moscow appears to have its
hands full in Ukraine for now.
But that could change within a few years, when upgrades
sought by President Vladimir Putin would give Russia the ability
to carry out up to three such operations at the same time,
without a mobilisation that would give the West time to respond.
"Right now, without mobilising, I don't think they have the
capacity to do three major things at one time. They can do one
thing, I think, in a big way without mobilising. But in four to
five years, I think that will change," Hodges said.
"Certainly within the next four to five years they will have
the ability to conduct operations in eastern Ukraine and
pressure the Baltics and pressure Georgia and do other things,
without having to do a full mobilisation."
The war in Ukraine, in which NATO says Moscow has supported
pro-Russian rebels with arms and troops, has alarmed some of
Russia's other neighbours, who are seeking greater reassurances
for their defence from the Western alliance.
Moscow denies its active troops have fought in eastern
Ukraine, but Western governments say they have evidence it has
sent armoured columns and hundreds of soldiers. More than 4,000
people have died in the conflict, including nearly 300 on board
a Malaysian airliner shot down over rebel-held territory.
SPENDING DESPITE CRISIS
Putin has committed to spending billions to boost Russia's
military capability, despite an economic crisis caused by
sanctions over Ukraine and falling oil prices.
NATO experts say the Ukraine conflict, in which Russian
forces swiftly annexed the Crimea region and pro-Russian rebels
scored rapid gains in the east, shows Putin's increased spending
has already yielded results. Russian forces, particularly small
elite units, have proven far more effective than in a 2008 war
in Georgia, they say.
Moscow has also developed what they describe as "hybrid war"
capabilities, in which it organises, funds and arms local
insurgents while deploying its own elite troops in unmarked
uniforms - known in Crimea as the "little green men" - so
swiftly and covertly that it is difficult to develop a response.
Hodges said neighbours like the Baltic states and Georgia
appear to be safe for now, but possibly not for long.
"I think their focus is on Ukraine. I do think some of the
other countries that are around the perimeter of Russia are
watching that and they are thinking they have got two or three
years to get ready before they may become the target."
Hodges led a U.S. army "Russia study day" in Germany this
week at which military and civilian experts on Russia briefed
commanders from around Europe on Russia's political and military
strategy and its view of the West.
Scores of U.S. officers, hair cropped close and dressed for
combat, listened intently at a U.S. base near Wiesbaden as
analysts portrayed an increasingly assertive Russian leadership
deeply suspicious of Western influence and bent on re-arming.
NATO agreed on a series of responses to the perceived new
Russian threat at its summit in Wales in September, including
stepping up exercises in eastern Europe and setting up a
"spearhead" rapid reaction force.
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was quoted this week
by TASS news agency as saying Moscow would stick to its
modernisation plans estimated to cost more than 20 trillion
roubles ($300 billion) through 2020.
Plans for this year would include 700 new armoured vehicles,
126 new military planes, 88 new helicopters and two brigades of
Iskander-M air defence systems, he said. Even so, Moscow's
defence budget of about $68 billion in 2013 was only about
one-ninth of Washington's, according to the International
Institute for Strategic Studies thinktank.
A NATO military officer said that in recent years the
Russians had modernised their rocket forces, submarines and air
force, although they have regularly fallen short of their plans.
In the coming year, Russia is expected to improve its
northern, Baltic and Black Sea fleets and continue to modernise
some land forces, said the officer on condition of anonymity.
The slide in the oil price and Western sanctions could slow
its military modernisation, he said.
While many analysts believe Russia would not want to risk a
direct confrontation with the United States, NATO strategists
are giving thought to the possibility Moscow could stage a
Crimea-style operation in a country such as Estonia, with a
large ethnic Russian minority.
"They (the Russians) have got the capability to mass quickly
and conduct an offensive before we could militarily respond fast
enough at the same scale," the NATO military officer said.
Estonian military intelligence chief Lieutenant-Colonel
Kaupo Rosin told the meeting that an aggressive new military
doctrine signed by Putin in December showed Moscow was "playing
hockey while very many Western European countries are doing
figure-skating".
Noting that it had taken weeks to convince some European
countries that gunmen operating in Crimea were Russian soldiers,
Rosin said Estonia could face a similar problem winning support
under NATO's mutual defence clause if it were attacked.
"My problem would be to produce the necessary evidence."
