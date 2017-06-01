By Gabriela Baczynska
| BRUSSELS, June 1
BRUSSELS, June 1 Russia will respond to NATO
boosting its military presence in eastern members nearby its
borders such as Poland and the Baltic states, Moscow's
ambassador to the Western military alliance said on Thursday.
NATO's eastern states asked for additional security
guarantees after Moscow annexed the Black Sea peninsula of
Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and went on to back militias
fighting Kiev's troops in the east of the former Soviet state.
"NATO countries should understand that all these efforts
will not become unnoticed for us and will not stay without
response in terms of military planning," Moscow's envoy to NATO,
Alexander Grushko, told reporters.
Russia has been reinforcing its western flank with new
divisions, and accuses NATO of threatening its security by
stepping up military drills and deployments on the alliance's
eastern end.
"With these military steps, military activities and military
reinforcements, NATO is building a new military, security
situation that we cannot ignore, that we should address using
our own military instruments," Grushko said.
The stand-off over Ukraine has left ties between Russia and
the West at their weakest since the Cold War, and NATO, which
allies 28 mainly North American and European countries, has
suspended all practical military cooperation with Moscow.
Grushko, Russia's NATO ambassador since 2012, was speaking
in Brussels a week after U.S. President Donald Trump attended
his first NATO summit there.
NATO was Moscow's main geopolitical rival during the Cold
War that followed World War Two and ended in the early 1990s.
Some states that were under Soviet influence then have since
joined the alliance.
During the summit, Trump publicly scolded other NATO states
for not spending enough on defence, leaving the Europeans
alarmed and wondering about Washington's commitment to their
security.
Trump has also promised during his election campaign last
year to mend ties with Moscow. The scale and nature of his
aides' contacts with Russia have since become a focus of a
controversy in the United States, however, making any swift
rapprochement less likely.
Reacting to the NATO summit, Grushko said Moscow was focused
on "reality on the ground" in eastern NATO states, and expressed
criticism of Trump's demands for more allied defence spending.
"In real steps, there is no change of U.S. policy through
NATO vis-à-vis Russia. And this financial request is a
demonstration of that," he said.
"The situation in our relations with NATO is not very
promising and without changes in basic NATO approach we don't
see real perspective for progress."
NATO says its policies aim to deter a more assertive Russia
and to prevent conflicts rather than provoking them.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Catherine Evans)