* Kaliningrad gives Kremlin foothold on NATO's north flank
* Construction visible at radar site
* Navy equipment, personnel seen on the move
* Russian build-up on agenda for NATO summit
By Lidia Kelly
KALININGRAD, Russia, July 5 On the kerbside
outside the civilian airport in Kaliningrad, Russia's Baltic Sea
outpost, a group of about 20 servicemen in Russian navy uniforms
lined up earlier this month, waiting for a bus to take them to
their base.
"We are an additional reinforcement," one of the young men,
who said he and his colleagues had flown in that day, told
Reuters as they waited on the rain-soaked tarmac. He gave no
further details.
Russia and NATO are each building up their military
capability across eastern Europe, spurred by the conflict in
Ukraine which has prompted officials on both sides to talk of
the risk of a new, Cold War-style confrontation.
For Russia, a strategic centrepiece is here in Kaliningrad.
A relic of the Soviet Union, it is small piece of Russian
territory sandwiched between NATO members Poland and Lithuania,
allowing the Kremlin to project its military power into the
alliance's northern flank.
During a three-day visit by Reuters earlier this month,
there was ample visible evidence of Russia enhancing its
military presence.
Trucks moved military equipment from a port to locations
inland, small groups of servicemen flew in, work was under way
to boost security near one base and extensive construction was
taking place at another base housing a military radar system.
Reuters was able to see only a glimpse of what the Russian
military is doing in Kaliningrad. Much of the region is
off-limits to foreigners without a special permit and at one
point men in civilian clothes ordered photos of military
infrastructure deleted. The Russian defence ministry did not
respond to questions about its deployments in Kaliningrad.
But much of the activity tallied with what military analysts
and Western diplomats say Russia is doing: preparing to station
new missiles in Kaliningrad and build a web of anti-aircraft
systems that could challenge NATO aircraft over the Baltic
states and parts of Poland.
Russia's military build-up will be on the agenda when
leaders of NATO member states meet in Warsaw on July 8 for an
alliance summit. Russia says it has been forced to respond
because NATO is drawing closer to its borders.
RADAR STATION
Kaliningrad was born after World War Two when Soviet troops
occupied the German port of Koenigsberg.
The war left most of the city bombed to rubble. The
remaining German population was expelled and the city annexed to
the Soviet Union, resettled with Russians and renamed
Kaliningrad in honour of a Soviet leader who died in 1946. After
the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991 it became a Russian
exclave, with no land borders with other parts of Russia.
According to NATO planners, Russia is using Kaliningrad to
pursue what is known as an anti-access/area denial (A2/AD)
strategy for surrounding areas.
That involves a strategic layering of surface-to-air
missiles to block off NATO's air access, if needed, to the three
Baltic states and about a third of Poland.
Some Western officials believe the Baltic states, which have
large ethnic Russian minorities, could be seized by Moscow, much
as Russia took control of Ukraine's Crimea region two years ago.
Moscow says it has no such intention, but needs to beef up its
defences because of NATO buildup in the Baltic.
Unlike Ukraine, the Baltic states are part of NATO, which
means the alliance would be bound to act to protect them from
any threat to their territory.
A European Union diplomat who focuses on security said
Russia's strategy for adding anti-air capability in Kaliningrad
"will only progress -- the process is centralised and
well-coordinated."
"And the Russians spend the greatest amount of financial
resources on those capabilities," the diplomat said. "The
question is what is it intended for?"
The biggest construction works seen by Reuters were at the
Pionersky Radar Station, on Kaliningrad's northern coast. The
radar itself, whose range covers all of Europe and which gives
early warning of air attack, became operational in 2014.
Now, the military is expanding the infrastructure around it.
Trucks carrying sand and gravel could be seen driving into the
base. Dump trucks, a truck-mounted crane and an excavator were
parked nearby. Construction workers walked in and out of the
base, some in camouflage trousers.
"The station is strategic for Russia, that's where a lot of
work is going on," said a soldier based there.
Information posted on the website of Russia's Federal Agency
for Special Construction, which carries out construction
projects for the military, said work was underway to build
barracks, a heating plant, canteens, a medical station, storage
units, a firefighting station, a social club and sports
facilities.
New buildings could be seen behind the gate into the base.
Two local sources said the new accommodation could house up to
several hundred service personnel.
Military activity could also be observed in the region's
main city, also called Kaliningrad. Military trucks could be
seen emerging from the Kaliningrad port - a civilian facility
that has a military section - and heading to other parts of the
region.
Several of the trucks were carrying small artillery pieces.
Others had containers on the back, and in other cases the cargo
was concealed beneath a tarpaulin.
At a third location, near the town of Svetlyi, a watchtower
just off the road had been renovated, and a swathe of forest
around it had been freshly felled to improve sight lines from
the tower.
Two local sources familiar with the military set-up in the
region said the watchtower was part of a chain of security to
protect a military compound near Svetlyi that stored the arsenal
of Russia's Baltic Fleet, headquartered at the nearby port of
Baltiysk.
MISSILE PREPARATIONS
Russia is likely to deploy the Iskander-M ballistic missiles
in Kaliningrad within the next two to three years, sources close
to its military have told Reuters.
That deployment is part of a long-standing plan to modernise
Russia's non-nuclear ballistic missile system, but Russia is
likely to cast it as its response to NATO's own build-up.
In Kaliningrad, Reuters did not see any evidence of
preparations to deploy the missiles.
However, two local sources, one with direct knowledge of the
Baltiysk naval base, said that the infrastructure work to house
an unspecified number of the Iskander missiles has been
completed at the base.
Moscow's plan for Kaliningrad is not to flood it with troops
and firepower, but to modernise its military infrastructure,
said Vladimir Abramov, a Kaliningrad-based analyst who said he
believed the West and Russia were equally to blame for their
stand-off.
"The Kaliningrad contingent is being heavily upgraded
qualitatively, not quantitatively," said Abramov. "Our general
staff understands the folly of a large deployment here."
(Additional reporting by Anton Zverev in Moscow and Robin
Emmott in Brussels; Writing by Lidia Kelly)