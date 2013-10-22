* Larger NATO nations could lead groups of allies
* Top NATO official, UK welcome plan, others have concerns
By Adrian Croft and Sabine Siebold
BRUSSELS, Oct 22 Germany called for closer
military integration between groups of NATO countries on Tuesday
as the alliance grappled with how to keep its defences strong at
a time of falling military spending.
Germany's proposal, discussed by NATO defence ministers at a
Brussels meeting, is that big NATO nations act as "framework
nations" leading a cluster of smaller NATO allies.
These clusters of countries would jointly provide some
military capabilities or develop new ones for the benefit of the
whole alliance, with the lead nation coordinating their efforts.
The idea could be a way of plugging gaps in the armoury of
European NATO countries such as air-to-air refuelling aircraft,
a shortage of which was exposed during the NATO bombing campaign
of Libya in 2011.
The idea was welcomed by NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh
Rasmussen and by Britain but diplomats said some other
countries, including France, had concerns about the proposal,
fearing it could undermine countries' sovereignty and lead to
over-specialisation.
"Does that lead to a kind of specialisation which could be
dangerous if some nations specialise only in certain types of
mission and disengage from other missions?," one diplomat said.
Some diplomats also worry that a cluster system could make
it more difficult for NATO to use forces on operations because a
parliament in one country could effectively veto military action
by other nations in the cluster.
Germany, Italy, Spain and others declined calls by NATO in
2006 to move troops based in calm areas of Afghanistan to the
violent south.
The United States has repeatedly voiced alarm about the
growing gulf between U.S. military spending and capabilities and
those of its European allies.
The German proposal would help share the cost of expensive
military systems at a time when many NATO allies are slashing
defence spending in response to the economic crisis.
Only four of the 28 NATO members - the United States,
Britain, Greece and Estonia - met the alliance's target of
spending 2 percent of their economic output on defence in 2012.
Groups of NATO allies already cooperate on some projects but
the German idea would take that further by intensifying
cooperation among a group of countries on a range of military
projects.
NATO's Rasmussen said the German proposal was an example of
how allies could "cooperate more closely with a view to
acquiring and developing much-needed military capabilities".
British Defence Secretary Philip Hammond said London
supported the German proposal. "We think this is a good
initiative which has the potential to sidestep some of the
delays that we have had in NATO processes in the past," Hammond
told reporters in Brussels.
