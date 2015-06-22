BRUSSELS, June 22 Military spending by NATO
countries is set to fall again this year in real terms despite
increased tensions with Russia and a pledge by alliance leaders
last year to halt falls in defence budgets, NATO figures
released on Monday showed.
The figures showed defence spending by the 28 members of the
alliance is set to fall by 1.5 percent in real terms this year
after a 3.9 percent fall in 2014.
The fall comes at a time when tension between NATO and
Russia is running high over the Ukraine conflict. Russia has
sharply raised its defence spending over the past decade.
It also comes in spite of a pledge by NATO leaders, jolted
by Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region, last
September to stop cutting military spending and move towards the
alliance's target of spending 2 percent of their economic output
on defense within a decade.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said 18 allies were
set to raise defence spending this year in real terms, but the
total was lower, continuing a trend of declining military
spending, especially by European NATO allies.
"So we need to redouble our efforts to reverse this trend.
Because we are facing more challenges, and we cannot do more
with less indefinitely," he told a news conference.
He said he would raise the issue with NATO defence ministers
who meet in Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday.
NATO expects five NATO allies to meet the 2 percent spending
goal in 2015, up from four in 2014.
Poland, which has embarked on a major military modernisation
programme, is set to join the United States, Britain, Estonia
and Greece as the only NATO allies meeting the target.
The United States frequently criticises its European allies
for not spending enough on defence.
U.S. Army Chief of Staff General Raymond Odierno urged
Britain in a newspaper interview in March to maintain defence
spending at the NATO target level of 2 percent of national
output.
But the British government has declined to commit to meeting
the target beyond the current financial year, saying it will
depend on the outcome of a defence spending review.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Hugh Lawson)