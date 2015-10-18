* Exercises Oct-Nov in Italy, Spain, Portugal, Mediterranean
* NATO seeks to adapt to multiple threats, resurgent Russia
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Oct 18 NATO and its allies will open
their biggest military exercise in more than a decade on Monday
in a show of strength in the central Mediterranean that takes
place as Russia seeks to reassert itself across the water in the
Levant.
While the exercises were planned long before Russia's
build-up in Syria and are independent of events, the escalation
of conflicts across North Africa and the Middle East are
challenging NATO to react to multiple threats on its borders.
Committing 36,000 troops, 230 military units, 140 aircraft
and more than 60 ships over five weeks, NATO and its allies want
to show they can act in what British defence minister Michael
Fallon has called "a darker and more dangerous world".
Some of the North Atlantic alliance's most senior officials
will descend on an air base in southern Italy for an aircraft
and helicopter showcase on Monday, facing questions about how to
react to a Russian threat no longer just on its eastern flank.
"NATO needs a strategy for its south, what is going on in
this arc of instability, from Iraq to North Africa," said
Britain's ambassador to NATO, Adam Thomson. "We also need to
agree across the alliance on a long-term approach to Russia."
Russia, which conducted major exercises with more than
45,000 troops earlier this year and also held drills in the
Mediterranean before conducting its air strikes in Syria, has
been invited to observe the exercises.
After more than a decade of NATO-led combat operations in
Afghanistan, the U.S.-led military alliance is shifting to
defend its territory, but the focus has been on its eastern
border following Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.
Much of NATO's efforts have gone to reassure newer, eastern
members that the alliance can deter a resurgent Russia. The
28-nation alliance has set up small command and control centres
flying NATO flags from Estonia to Bulgaria, which can be backed
up by rapid-reaction forces in the event of an attack.
But Libya's collapse, the rise of Islamic State militants,
Syria's civil war and the European Union's failure to stabilise
its southern neighbourhood are now NATO's problems too and NATO
member Turkey shares borders with Syria and Iraq.
Russia's intervention in Syria has complicated an already
complex scenario, testing the alliance's ability to deter a
newly assertive Moscow without seeking direct confrontation.
"We used to talk the eastern threat and the southern threat,
but now the two have merged," said one NATO official.
'MOBILE TRIP WIRE'
NATO's efforts at deterrence in the east have produced one
powerful new tool that exercises will test out: a 5,000-strong
"spearhead" force that can deploy in less than a week.
The exercises, named Trident Juncture, aim to certify the
spearhead force, which has air, maritime and special operations
components, allowing it to become fully operational next year.
It is part of a 40,000-strong rapid-reaction force.
Yet it is just one step, with some military experts calling
it a 'mobile trip wire' that would simply slow down any Russian
advance. Even its deployment is the subject of debate, with some
members, such as Poland, seeing its role only for NATO's eastern
flank, supporting NATO's fundamental role of collective defence.
Warsaw sees the spearhead force as going some way to meeting
its appeals for NATO to permanently station thousands of troops
on its territory because of the crisis in Ukraine.
Others, including the United States, France and Britain, are
willing to see it be used in Turkey and outside NATO borders,
potentially helping to stabilize post-conflict governments in
Libya or Syria, what NATO calls 'crisis management'.
"We may not need a reinforced land brigade for the south,
you could easily see how maritime, air or special operations
forces might be useful," said Douglas Lute, the United States'
envoy to NATO.
Despite the east-south debate, NATO's planners of the
Trident Juncture exercises proved to be prescient because they
are not about reacting to an attack on a NATO ally.
In the fictitious training scenario, a U.N. Security Council
resolution authorises a NATO mission to help protect a
threatened state and to safeguard the seas.
