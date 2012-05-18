* Paying for Afghan security takes center stage at summit
* U.S. expects to reach funding goal eventually
By Missy Ryan
WASHINGTON, May 18 Just days before this
weekend's NATO summit, the United States remains short of its
goal of raising $1.3 billion in security funds from its partners
in Afghanistan, after a money-raising blitz failed to garner
immediate contributions from allies facing fiscal and political
pressures.
Who will pay for Afghanistan's future security will be
central when President Barack Obama hosts leaders from NATO and
other nations in his hometown of Chicago for the two-day summit
starting on Sunday that will outline the Western path out of the
long war.
"There was some hope that the kitty would be full by
Chicago. That may not happen but it doesn't mean we won't
achieve that goal in the future," a U.S. official said.
"We expect a number of countries to pony up, and that's a
sign of progress toward sustaining (Afghan forces) in the years
to come," the official said.
Going into the weekend, the United States remains $300
million to $500 million short of that goal.
Western nations, grappling with fiscal crisis and mindful of
dwindling support for the war, are eager to chart a course out
of Afghanistan, even as the Taliban continues to pose a serious
threat to the weak, corrupt Afghan government.
Afghanistan's growing national police and army are at the
core of NATO's strategy for removing most foreign troops by the
end of 2014 without triggering the collapse of its
Western-backed government.
Keeping those forces armed and fighting in a country still
heavily reliant on outside aid will cost an estimated $4 billion
a year. To supplement American assistance, the Obama
administration is asking its allies to provide $1.3 billion of
that annually.
NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen, speaking in
Brussels last month, said Chicago would not be a "pledging
conference." But officials in Washington had hoped privately to
secure those commitments before the summit, which is seen as an
opportunity for Obama to brandish his foreign policy
achievements before the November election.
With other earlier goals for Chicago on hold - such as a
once-hoped-for breakthrough in initial peace talks with the
Taliban - a strong outside commitment to funding Afghan forces
takes on more importance for NATO leaders at the summit.
PUBLIC AND PRIVATE PLEDGES
Pledges made publicly and privately toward the goal now
amount to $800 million to $1 billion. Of that Britain, Germany,
and Australia have announced annual support for Afghan forces
worth about $400 million combined.
In addition, the Afghan government has committed $500
million a year.
A NATO official told reporters in Kabul this week the
alliance "hopes" the $4.1 billion total goal can be met in
Chicago.
While more support may be unveiled in the coming days, not
all nations the United States has tapped have been ready to step
forward.
France, whose new president, Francois Hollande, has promised
to accelerate the French departure from Afghanistan, is not
expected to make a commitment at Chicago. "Financial commitments
cannot be made here," a French diplomatic source said.
"The U.S. in some ways underestimated the complexity of the
decision-making process in other capitals" in its push to raise
that money, one Western diplomat said on condition of anonymity.
"Although most ISAF members agree properly funding (Afghan
forces) is critical, in the current fiscal and political
climate, any new funding commitment is subject to an extensive
debate. This meant it took longer to raise the funds than the
U.S. anticipated," the diplomat said.
Obama dispatched his special representative for Afghanistan
and Pakistan, Marc Grossman, to European capitals this spring t o
press for commitments. But funding requests may have not been
made to countries early enough.
"The economic problems in Europe and the United States,
combined with the continued concerns about corruption inside of
Afghanistan, makes it an uphill battle to get countries to make
long-term commitments on funding for Afghanistan," said Brian
Katulis, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress.
Japan, another important ally that will host a conference on
aid to Afghanistan this summer, has not yet come forward.
Neither have Gulf allies Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
Although the scenarios under consideration would cost the
United States far less than it now spends in Afghanistan, the
Obama administration itself will not be immune to pushback from
skeptical U.S. lawmakers, Katulis said.
In New York, the U.N. special envoy to Afghanistan, Jan
Kubis, said a clear commitment was needed from countries at the
NATO summit, "not words, not political pledges, not messages."
"If the countries will fail to support Afghanistan, (then)
in five, 10 years from now ... we might have a very nasty
situation coming back," he told Reuters. "We don't want to have
once again a restart of everything because it will be a lost
investment ... including lives lost in vain."
The U.S. official said funding goals were expected to be met
eventually.
"Everyone understands the stakes," the official said. "It
would be a serious mistake to abandon Afghanistan like it was
abandoned in 1989. We have a responsibility to support (Afghan
forces)."
About 3,000 foreign soldiers have died in Afghanistan since
the war began after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.