CHICAGO May 20 A fourth man was arrested on a
terrorism-related charge ahead of the NATO summit that gets
underway here on Sunday, adding to event security concerns after
the arrests of three others who police said considered targeting
U.S. President Barack Obama's re-election headquarters.
Chicago-resident Sebastian Senakiewicz, 24, was arrested
Thursday and charged with one count of terrorism/false threat,
Chicago Police Department spokesman Mike Sullivan said on
Sunday. He remains in custody and has a bond hearing later on
Sunday.
Senakiewicz's arrest came a day after police arrested three
out-of-state men in a late-night raid. According to charging
documents released on Saturday, those three were caught in the
act of making Molotov cocktails, which they had discussed using
against the Obama campaign headquarters, as well as Chicago
Mayor Rahm Emanuel's home, several area financial institutions
and four police stations.
Asked if Senakiewicz's arrest was related to the earlier
arrests, CPD's Sullivan said: "That's being investigated."
The three men charged previously were listed as Brian
Church, 22, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Jared Chase, 27, of
Keene, New Hampshire, and Brent Betterly, 24, from
Massachusetts. Each is being held on $1.5 million bail.
The Chicago Police Department said those men, described as
self-proclaimed anarchists and members of the "Black Bloc"
movement that disrupted international gatherings in the past,
were charged with conspiracy to commit terrorism, providing
material support for terrorism, and possession of an explosive
incendiary device.
A lawyer for the three, Michael Deutsch, said undercover
police officers had entrapped them by infiltrating the group and
encouraging the bomb-making effort. Their supporters say the men
had come to protest the NATO summit peacefully and that the
police had confused beer-making equipment with explosives.
Word of the latest arrest comes as thousands of
demonstrators are expected to march through Chicago Sunday as
Obama hosts the heads of state of the NATO alliance for its
two-day annual meeting. So far, two days of protests that began
on Friday have been relatively peaceful, with few arrests.
Thousands of security personnel have been deployed to
monitor them.
(Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Jackie Frank)