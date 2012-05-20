(Corrects first and second paragraphs to remove link to plot to
target Obama election headquarters)
By Andrew Stern
CHICAGO May 20 Two more men have been arrested
in Chicago for threatening behavior before the NATO summit,
bringing to five the number of people charged with
terrorism-related activities or possessing explosive devices in
the days leading up to the meeting of the military alliance.
Chicago resident Sebastian Senakiewicz, 24, was accused of
falsely making a terrorist threat, and Mark Neiweem, 28, also of
Chicago, was charged with attempted possession of explosives or
incendiary devices. Both will have a hearing to set bail on
Sunday.
Senakiewicz' arrest came a day after prosecutors said three
men were caught making Molotov cocktails, which they had
discussed using against the Obama campaign headquarters, as well
as Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel's home, several area financial
institutions and four police stations.
Molotov cocktails are crude bombs made of bottles filled
with a flammable liquid such as gasoline and usually fitted with
a wick that is ignited and hurled.
Asked if the two Chicago men charged were related to the
earlier arrests, authorities said they learned about them during
the investigation of the three others.
The three men charged previously were Brian Church, 22, of
Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Jared Chase, 27, of Keene, New
Hampshire; and Brent Betterly, 24, from Massachusetts. Each is
being held on $1.5 million bail.
The Chicago Police Department said those men, described as
self-proclaimed anarchists and members of the "Black Bloc"
movement that has disrupted international gatherings in the
past, were charged with conspiracy to commit terrorism,
providing material support for terrorism, and possession of an
explosive incendiary device.
A lawyer for the three, Michael Deutsch, said undercover
police officers had entrapped them by infiltrating the group and
encouraging the bomb-making effort. Their supporters say the men
had come to protest the NATO summit peacefully and that the
police had confused beer-making equipment with explosives.
Word of the latest arrest came as demonstrators marched
through Chicago Sunday as Obama hosts the heads of state of the
NATO alliance for its two-day annual meeting. So far, two days
of protests that began on Friday have been relatively peaceful,
with few arrests.
Thousands of security personnel have been deployed to
monitor them.
(Additional reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Greg McCune and
Bill Trott)