BRIEF-Blackrock Capital Investment reports public offering of convertible notes due 2022
* Blackrock Capital Investment Corporation announces public offering of convertible notes due 2022
CHICAGO May 21 British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday that not enough had been done to decisively resolve the euro zone crisis.
Cameron, speaking during a NATO summit here, said he would be meeting later in the day to discuss the crisis with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.
Cameron stressed that British banks are well regulated and well capitalized.
WASHINGTON, June 7 The U.S. Labor Department this week took preliminary steps toward potentially recrafting the fiduciary rule, which requires brokers who offer retirement advice to act in their customers' best interest.