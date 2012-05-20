* G8 leaders conclude talks on Euro zone crisis
* NATO leaders hoping to transition smoothly out of
Afghanistan
By Missy Ryan and David Brunnstrom
CHICAGO, May 20 NATO leaders gather in Chicago
on Sunday for a summit that will chart a path out of
Afghanistan, as Western nations seek to fend off fissures in
their alliance and ensure Afghanistan can hold a still-potent
Taliban at bay when foreign troops withdraw.
President Barack Obama hosts the summit in his home town,
Chicago, a day after leaders of major industrialized nations
tackled Europe's debt crisis, backing keeping Greece in the euro
zone and vowing to take steps necessary to revitalize the world
economy.
The shadow cast by fiscal pressures in Europe and elsewhere
will follow leaders from Obama's presidential retreat in
Maryland to the talks on Afghanistan, an unwelcome weight on
countries mindful of dwindling support for a costly campaign
that has not defeated the Taliban in more than 10 years.
The Obama administration, looking ahead to November
presidential elections, is expected to emphasize a common
alliance vision for gradually pulling most of the NATO force of
around 130,000 by the end of 2014. It will also highlight
Afghanistan's strides toward taking charge of its own security.
In addition to the shared fiscal stress, the talks may be
characterized by undercurrents of dissent between leaders in
Washington, Brussels and other nations, like France, who are
more eager to go home.
France's new leader, Francois Hollande, repeated a pledge
during his inaugural visit to Washington last week to pull
"combat troops" from Afghanistan this year. He has said an
extremely limited number of soldiers would remain to train
Afghan forces and bring back equipment beyond 2012.
"This decision is an act of sovereignty and must be done in
good coordination with our allies and partners," said Hollande,
who will discuss his exit plans with Afghan President Hamid
Karzai on Sunday.
Yet Hollande has declined to define the details of his
withdrawal, saying that was France's "business."
The careful French comments, leaving room for various
interpretations, illustrate the balance NATO leaders strike as
they seek to avoid the appearance of splits with NATO partners
without alienating voters who want to see a swift exit.
Alliance leaders may use the same approach in discussions
this weekend of long-term funding for Afghan police and army,
whose ability to battle the Taliban is at the core of NATO
strategy for exiting Afghanistan smoothly.
The Obama administration has been seeking promises from its
allies in Afghanistan to give $1.3 billion a year for Afghan
forces. While there are few doubts allies will eventually
provide support, it appeared unlikely heading into the summit
that it would meet that goal by the end of the meeting.
SHADOW OF FISCAL WOES
A last-minute addition to the list of leaders at the
carefully choreographed meeting is President Asif Ali Zardari of
Pakistan, whose western tribal areas provide shelter to
militants attacking Karzai's government and NATO forces.
Zardari may encounter friction in interactions with NATO
leaders who have been pressing Islamabad to reopen routes used
to supply NATO soldiers in Afghanistan. Pakistan shut those
routes in protest when U.S. aircraft killed 24 Pakistani
soldiers along the Afghan border in November.
It's unclear whether a deal reopening those roads will occur
this weekend as U.S. officials had hoped earlier in the week.
Severe fiscal pressures, including plans for major cuts to
defense spending Europe and the United States, are sure to color
the talks in Chicago, as they did those between G8 leaders.
The overarching message from that G8 summit reflected Obama's
own concerns that euro-zone contagion, which threatens the
future of Europe's 17-country single currency bloc, could hurt a
fragile U.S. recovery and his re-election chances.
The G8 leaders, hoping to put years of financial turmoil
behind them, also said the global economic recovery showed
promising signs but that "significant headwinds persist."
Austerity has played a role in NATO leaders' efforts to make
progress on "smart defense" - making resources go further by
encouraging NATO allies to share key capabilities.
NATO is expected to announce a milestone in the effort to
provide a pan-European missile defense system, which has now has
reached "interim capability." It will also formally endorse an
agreement for 14 countries to jointly purchase five U.S.-made
unmanned drone aircraft.