* NATO to pull out most troops by end of 2014
* Obama seeks to dispel fears of rush for the exits
* France's Hollande sticks to early withdrawal plan
* European debt crisis follows leaders to Chicago summit
By Matt Spetalnick and Phil Stewart
CHICAGO, May 20 NATO will hand over the lead
role in combat operations to Afghan forces across the country by
mid-2013, alliance leaders said on Sunday as they charted a path
out of a war that has lost public support and strained budgets
in Western nations.
A NATO summit in Chicago on Monday will formally endorse a
U.S.-backed strategy for a gradual exit from Afghanistan, a move
aimed at holding together an allied force scrambling to cope
with France's decision to withdraw its troops early.
President Barack Obama and NATO partners want to show their
war-weary voters the end is in sight in a conflict that has
dragged on for more than a decade while at the same time trying
to reassure Afghans that they will not be abandoned.
"There will be no rush for the exits," NATO
Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said as the summit got
under way.
He sought to put up a show of unity even as France's new
President Francois Hollande vowed to stick by his pledge to
withdraw French troops by year's end, two years earlier than the
alliance timetable.
NATO's plan is to shift full responsibility to Afghan forces
for security across the country by the middle of next year and
then withdraw most of the alliance's 130,000 combat troops by
the end of 2014, Rasmussen said.
While foreign forces will continue to fight the Taliban and
other militants as necessary - and it may be very necessary -
the new mission for U.S. and NATO troops will assume a new focus
on advising and supporting Afghan soldiers.
Looking toward the November presidential election, Obama -
who once called the Afghan conflict a "war of necessity" but is
now looking for an orderly way out - sought to dispel the notion
that shaky allies will leave U.S. troops to carry the ball
alone.
Obama warned of "hard days" ahead as he hosted the summit in
his home town, Chicago, a day after major industrialized nations
tackled a European debt crisis that menaces the global economy.
The shadow cast by fiscal pressures in Europe and elsewhere
followed leaders from Obama's presidential retreat in Maryland
to the talks on Afghanistan, an unwelcome weight on countries
mindful of growing public opposition to a costly war that has
failed to defeat the Taliban in nearly 11 years of fighting.
Obama made clear he expected NATO powers to formally embrace
the Afghanistan transition plan, which had already been widely
telegraphed by the Pentagon earlier this year.
But the Chicago talks faced undercurrents of division.
Hollande insisted he had no intention of backtracking on a
campaign promise for an accelerated troop pullout, which helped
him win the presidency from Nicolas Sarkozy this month. He said
had reached a "common agreement" on the matter with fellow
leaders and he would release details in coming weeks.
A poll in January showed 84 percent of the French public
backed an early troop withdrawal. France has about 3,400 troops
in Afghanistan.
"French combat troops will be withdrawn from Afghanistan by
the end of the year," Hollande told reporters. "In 2013, only
trainers for police and officers of the Afghan army will remain
and this will be done within the framework of ISAF."
Hollande's comments underscored the challenge for Obama, who
has steadily narrowed his goals in Afghanistan, in plotting a
more gradual withdrawal that will not open the way for a Taliban
resurgence.
"We went into Afghanistan together, we want to leave
Afghanistan together," German Chancellor Angela Merkel told
reporters.
KARZAI THANKS U.S. TAXPAYERS
Obama, meeting Afghan President Hamid Karzai on the margins
of the summit, said the conference would agree on a "vision
post-2014 in which we have ended our combat role, the Afghan war
as we understand it is over, but our commitment to friendship
and partnership with Afghanistan continues."
Standing next to Obama, Karzai thanked Americans for "your
taxpayer money" and said his country looked forward to the day
it is "no longer a burden" on the international community.
Karzai's government has been widely criticized for rampant
corruption.
Karzai's comments alluded to the political bind that Obama
and other Western leaders face in underwriting a unpopular war
effort and the build-up of Afghan forces during a time of budget
austerity at home.
With heavy security in place for the Chicago summit,
baton-swinging police clashed with anti-war protesters marching
by the thousands near the summit venue. Lawyers representing the
demonstrators said at least a dozen people were injured, some
with head wounds from batons, and more than were arrested.
Trying to inject itself into the NATO proceedings, the
Taliban urged countries fighting in Afghanistan to follow
France's lead and pull their forces out in accordance with
anti-war sentiment in the West.
Obama told the summit's opening session: "Just as we have
sacrificed together for our common security, we will stand
together united in our determination to complete this mission."
Essentially conceding Hollande was unlikely to be dissuaded,
General John Allen, the U.S. commander in Afghanistan, played
down the impact, saying "we have the capacity, using our current
force structure, to ensure there is no degradation in security."
Careful French comments on the issue illustrated the balance
NATO leaders must strike as they seek to avoid the appearance of
splits with NATO partners without alienating voters who want to
see a swift exit.
Alliance leaders walked a cautious line in discussions this
weekend on long-term funding for the Afghan police and army,
whose ability to battle the Taliban is at the core of NATO
strategy for leaving Afghanistan smoothly.
The Obama administration, unwilling to be solely on the
hook for the $4.1 billion annual price tag, has been seeking
promises from its allies to give $1.3 billion a year for Afghan
forces.
While there are few doubts allies will eventually provide
support, NATO appeared unlikely to meet that goal by the end of
the meeting. ID:nL1E8GIERC]
PAKISTAN'S ZARDARI IS LAST-MINUTE GUEST
A last-minute addition to the list of leaders at the
carefully choreographed meeting was President Asif Ali Zardari
of Pakistan, whose western tribal areas provide shelter to
militants attacking Karzai's government and NATO forces.
Zardari was likely to encounter friction in interactions
with NATO leaders who have been pressing Islamabad to reopen
routes used to supply NATO soldiers in Afghanistan. Pakistan
closed those routes in protest when U.S. aircraft killed 24
Pakistani soldiers along the Afghan border in November.
It seemed increasingly doubtful an agreement on those routes
would be reached this weekend as U.S. officials had hoped. Allen
told Reuters he was confident a deal would eventually be struck
but "whether it's in days or weeks, I don't know."
Zardari, in talks with Secretary of State Hillary Clinton,
pressed for a "permanent solution" to U.S. drone strikes that
have fueled tensions between the two uneasy allies.
A senior U.S. State Department official said in a statement
their discussion included reopening NATO supply lines in
Pakistan, taking joint action against extremists, including
al-Qaeda and the Haqqani network, "supporting Afghanistan's
security, stability, and efforts toward reconciliation; and of
concluding negotiations for a U.S.-Pakistan Bilateral Investment
Treaty."
After the first day of the summit, NATO announced a
milestone in the effort to provide a pan-European missile
defense system, saying it had reached "interim capability."
Russia is adamantly opposed to the missile shield, seeing it as
a security threat despite U.S. insistence it is meant to defend
against Iranian missiles.