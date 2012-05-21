* NATO to pull out most troops by end of 2014
* Obama: will responsibly withdraw but Afghanistan won't be
perfect
* British official does not rule out post-handover terrorism
* France's Hollande sticks to early withdrawal plan
By Matt Spetalnick and Missy Ryan
CHICAGO, May 21 NATO set an "irreversible"
course out of Afghanistan on Monday but President Barack Obama
admitted the Western alliance's plan to end the deeply unpopular
war in 2014 was fraught with peril.
A landmark NATO summit in Chicago endorsed an exit strategy
that calls for handing control of Afghanistan to its own
security forces by the middle of next year but left questions
unanswered about how to prevent a slide into chaos and a Taliban
resurgence after allied troops are gone.
The two-day meeting of the 28-nation military bloc marked a
major milestone in a war sparked by the Sept. 11 attacks that
has spanned three U.S. presidential terms and even outlasted al
Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.
Obama and NATO partners sought to show their war-weary
voters the end is in sight in Afghanistan - a conflict that has
strained Western budgets as well as patience - while at the same
time trying to reassure Afghans that they will not be abandoned.
"We are now unified behind a plan to responsibly wind down
the war in Afghanistan," Obama told the summit's closing news
conference.
"Are there risks involved? Absolutely," Obama conceded,
saying the Taliban remained a "robust enemy" and NATO's gains on
the ground were fragile. But he insisted the overall strategy,
which offered few specifics on the pace of withdrawal, was
sound.
Even in NATO's outward show of solidarity, it was clear that
differences remained after nearly 11 years of military
engagement that has failed to defeat Taliban Islamists.
Alliance leaders acquiesced to new French President Francois
Hollande's insistence on sticking to his campaign pledge to
withdraw France's 3,400 troops by Dec. 31, two years ahead of
NATO's timetable. While there was no sign this would send others
rushing for the exits, leaders could face pressures at home.
But despite a face-to-face encounter with Pakistan's
president, Obama failed to resolve a dispute overhanging the
summit - Islamabad's refusal to reopen supply routes to NATO in
Afghanistan seen as vital to an orderly withdrawal.
The summit's final communique ratified plans for the
NATO-led army to hand over command of all combat missions to
Afghan forces by the middle of 2013 and for the withdrawal of
most of the 130,000 foreign troops by the end of the following
year.
The statement deemed it an "irreversible" transition to full
security responsibility for fledgling Afghan troops, and said
NATO's mission in 2014 would shift to a training and advisory
role. "This will not be a combat mission," it said.
Doubts remain, however, whether Afghan forces can stand up
against a still-potent Taliban insurgency and whether President
Hamid Karzai's government, widely criticized for rampant
corruption, will be up to the task.
Obama, who has narrowed his goals in Afghanistan since
taking office, said: "We can achieve a stable Afghanistan that
won't be perfect ... and we can begin rebuilding America."
With an eye to the November presidential election, Obama has
made ending the Iraq war and winding down the Afghan war a
campaign theme his aides hope will help ease voter anguish over
a slow U.S. economic recovery and stubbornly high unemployment.
For NATO as a whole, the long, messy Afghan conflict seems
to have created its own "Vietnam Syndrome," causing it to shy
away from deep on-the-ground engagement in faraway places. NATO
already limited itself to an air assault in Libya last year, and
has shown no stomach for military intervention in Syria.
"GRAVEYARD OF EMPIRES"
The NATO plan offered no guarantees on the future of
Afghanistan, known over the centuries as the "graveyard of
empires" for its ill treatment of foreign armies.
While Obama insisted Afghanistan should never again be used
to plot attacks on other nations, a senior British official
said: "It is unrealistic to assume that Afghanistan is going to
be completely secure and there is no possibility of a terrorist
threat re-emerging."
Underscoring the prospects that other allies may be tempted
to follow France's lead and depart early, New Zealand announced
on Monday it would pull out its 140 troops in 2013, a year ahead
of schedule, saying their work was done.
Amid a growing sense of finality surrounding the NATO
mission, veteran diplomatic trouble-shooter Ryan Crocker will
soon step down as Obama's envoy to Afghanistan. He could leave
as early as this month, sources familiar with the matter said.
At the summit's end, Obama spoke of "diligent progress" but
no breakthrough with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari on the
supply lines issue after they talked briefly on the sidelines.
Frustrated NATO officials have also been trying to persuade
Pakistan to reopen its territory to NATO supplies, which
Islamabad has blocked since NATO forces killed 24 Pakistani
soldiers in a cross-border incident last year..
With Europe's debt crisis hanging over the summit and many
member-governments limited by austerity budgets, Obama also
struggled to pin down final commitments from allies for the $4.1
billion a year needed to support Afghan security forces.
The funding - which will undergird Afghan's capacity to
fight the Taliban and is considered vital to a smooth NATO
departure - was not thought to have been fully realized at the
summit. But alliance officials believe it will eventually be
provided.
NATO diplomats said thinking had moved to the logistical
challenge of getting a large multinational army out of the
Afghan mountains and deserts and back home safely.
As Zardari, an uneasy U.S. partner, sat with other leaders
around a circular table, Obama pointedly thanked Afghanistan's
neighbors who have allowed expanded shipments of war supplies
since Pakistan closed off ground routes to NATO truck convoys.
NATO is seeking to compensate in the meantime with a
framework agreement with Afghanistan's northern neighbor,
Uzbekistan, to allow "reverse transit" of NATO supplies from
Afghanistan.
Friction remains between NATO and Pakistan over Taliban
guerrillas who are still finding sanctuary in Pakistan, in spite
of Islamabad's professed support for the alliance's mission.
Long-term funding for the Afghan police and army, which has
steadily improved its performance but is still plagued by
problems, was also a focus of the summit.
The United States is unwilling to foot the entire annual
bill to maintain the forces after 2014 and has been seeking
pledges from allies of $1.3 billion, despite austerity measures
brought on by Europe's financial crisis.
Many of the leaders in Chicago came directly from a Camp
David summit of the Group of Eight wealthy nations that vowed to
take all necessary measures to contain the euro-zone contagion.
Afghan funding commitments so far include $100 million
annually from Britain, $120 million from Italy, $110 million
from Canada, $100 million from Australia and $20 million from
Turkey. Zardari told a NATO partners meeting Pakistan would also
contribute $20 million.
Obama has sought to dispel Americans' concerns that shaky
allies will leave U.S. troops to finish the fight alone.
Despite pressure from some NATO members to reconsider,
Hollande vowed to hold to his election pledge withdraw French
troops by the year's end but said France would keep some
trainers in the country for Afghan soldiers and police.
A French defense official said the United States appeared to
be asking France for more financing to offset Paris' decision to
exit early. "The Americans are asking for between $200-$250
million," the official said. "It's a way of compensating."