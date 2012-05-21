* NATO to pull out most troops by end of 2014
* NATO seeks to dispel fears of rush for the exits
* France's Hollande sticks to early withdrawal plan
By David Brunnstrom and Missy Ryan
CHICAGO, May 21 NATO leaders will endorse plans
to hand over combat command in Afghanistan by mid-2013 on Monday
and seek practical progress in opening routes to bring an
international army of more than 130,000 back home from an
unpopular, resource-draining war.
The strategy for a gradual exit from Afghanistan is aimed at
holding together the multinational force and maintaining
security in spite of France's decision to withdraw its troops
earlier than scheduled.
At a summit in Chicago, leaders of the 28-nation alliance
will endorse plans for the NATO-led International Security
Assistance Force to hand over command of all combat missions to
Afghan forces by the middle of 2013 and for the withdrawal of
most of the 130,000 foreign troops by the end of 2014.
NATO diplomats said thinking had moved to the logistical
challenge of getting a multinational army that size out of the
Afghan mountains and deserts and back home - safely and with
their equipment.
They said the aim was to sign a framework agreement with
Afghanistan's northern neighbor, Uzbekistan, to allow "reverse
transit" of NATO supplies from Afghanistan.
NATO has also been trying to persuade Pakistan to reopen its
territory to NATO supplies, which Islamabad has blocked since
the killing of 24 Pakistani soldiers by NATO forces in a
cross-border incident last year.
Mehmet Fatih Ceylan, the senior Turkish foreign ministry
official responsible for NATO, said Pakistan, long a crucial
route for getting supplies into Afghanistan, would be a key
route out for Western forces.
"Countries in the region should also help our efforts for
taking people back, together with the materials and other
equipment," he told Reuters. "It's a big challenge ... and this
is a new dimension people are focusing on now - how to take them
safe and secure back home."
Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari was a last-minute
addition to the list of leaders at the summit in U.S. President
Barack Obama's hometown. But it remains unclear if he will agree
to reopen routes to NATO traffic.
The U.S. commander in Afghanistan, General John Allen, told
Reuters he was confident a deal would eventually be struck, but
"whether it's in days or weeks, I don't know."
Zardari is likely to encounter friction in meetings with
NATO leaders angered by the fact that Taliban guerrillas have
continued to find sanctuary in Pakistan in spite of Islamabad's
professed support for the NATO mission.
FUNDING
NATO has also been seeking to secure long-term funding for
the Afghan police and army, whose ability to battle the Taliban
is vital for the alliance's aim of a smooth exit and future
Afghan stability.
The U.S. administration is unwilling to foot the entire
annual bill to maintain the forces after 2014, which is
estimated at $4.1 billion, and has been seeking pledges from
allies of $1.3 billion, despite austerity measures brought on by
Europe's financial crisis.
The key leaders in Chicago came directly from a summit of
the Group of Eight wealthy nations that vowed to take all
necessary measures to contain the European debt crisis.
NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said a number
of allies had announced concrete contributions. These have
included $100 million annually from Britain, $120 million from
Italy, $100 million from Australia and $20 million for Turkey.
While he said the summit was "not a pledging conference"
Rasmussen was "optimistic about reaching the overall goal."
"You can't expect exact figures from this summit, but I can
tell you we are on the right track," he said, adding that it was
the responsibility of others in the international community to
contribute.
Seeking re-election in November, Obama has been hoping to
show war-weary voters the end is in sight in a conflict that has
dragged on for more than a decade, and has sought to dispel the
notion that shaky allies will leave U.S. troops to fight alone.
However, Socialist French President Francois Hollande vowed
at the summit to stick to his election pledge to withdraw French
troops by the year's end -- two years earlier than the NATO
timetable.
Perhaps in return, the Americans are asking for around 200
million euros ($256 million) a year from France for the Afghan
armed forces, a French diplomatic source said.
Canada's Globe and Mail newspaper said Canada would announce
financial assistance for Afghan forces on Monday, but would
resist pressure to extend a military training mission. The paper
said the United States had been pressing Canada to commit $125
million a year for three years after 2014.
For Western leaders battling severe fiscal pressures, the
Afghan war remains an unwelcome reminder of their failure to
defeat a stubborn insurgency despite vast expenditure.
Heavy security has been put in place for the Chicago summit
and police clashed with anti-war protesters marching by the
thousands near the venue.