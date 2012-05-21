U.S. President Barack Obama holds a news conference on the second day of the NATO Summit in Chicago, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

CHICAGO President Barack Obama said on Monday that he felt the United States and Pakistan were making "diligent progress" on a deal to reopen supply lines through Pakistan for NATO soldiers in Afghanistan.

Obama, who spoke briefly with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari of Pakistan on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Chicago, said he told Zardari that Pakistan needed to be part of the solution in Afghanistan. Obama said he also spoke of the need to ease tensions between the two countries.

He told reporters that while there was progress on the supply line issue, he did not want to "paper over" the real challenges in the relationship.

(Reporting By Caren Bohan and Alister Bull)