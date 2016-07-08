WARSAW, July 8 U.S. President Barack Obama
expressed concern on Friday over Poland's moves to shackle its
constitutional court, calling for more action during talks with
his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, before a NATO summit in
Warsaw.
Speaking after meeting Duda, Obama said Poland had taken
some steps to address U.S. and European concerns but more should
be done.
"I expressed to President Duda our concerns over certain
actions, and the impasse over Poland's constitutional tribunal,"
Obama told reporters.
"I insisted that we are very respectful of Poland's
sovereignty and I recognize that parliament is working on
legislation to take some important steps, but more work needs to
be done," the U.S. leader said.
Critics says the Polish government's efforts to reform the
constitutional tribunal undermine democratic standards and are
part of a broader effort to seize more control over state
institution, charges the ruling Law and Justice party denies.
