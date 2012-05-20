* Fears of violence so far unfounded
* Biggest rally expected Sunday
(Updates with new arrest total, protester injured)
By Mary Wisniewski and Andrew Stern
CHICAGO, May 19 Hundreds of demonstrators staged
raucous protests against Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel's budget
cuts and other economic issues on the eve of the NATO summit,
but police said there were few arrests and only minor clashes.
The crowds were in the hundreds on Saturday, down from an
estimated 2,500 people on Friday at Daley Plaza, named for
longtime Mayor Richard J. Daley, who headed the city during
bloody clashes between police and anti-Vietnam War protesters at
the 1968 Democratic convention.
The violence that was anticipated before the NATO summit
never materialized, although the biggest rally was expected on
Sunday. Chicago police Superintendent Garry McCarthy said late
on Saturday there had been 18 arrests during the week.
One protester was taken to a hospital after a group of
people swarmed on a police vehicle and slashed a tire, McCarthy
said. Local media showed video of the man in front of the
vehicle trying to stop it but it was unclear if he was run over.
Another protester spray-painted an "A" for anarchy on the
door of a Verizon Wireless store.
Saturday's marches began early, with an estimated 500 people
protesting outside Emanuel's home to criticize cuts in city
mental health services.
McCarthy said protesters were "making noise and disrupting
some people's lives," but that overall, events were going well.
While the city of Chicago had not granted a permit for
Saturday's protests, police allowed several groups of protesters
to wander around the city guided by officers mostly on bicycles.
There was some pushing and shoving between police and protesters
but no major clashes.
Saturday's protests followed the announcement that three men
arrested earlier in the week had been charged with conspiracy to
commit terrorism. Prosecutors said the three self-described
anarchists were planning to attack President Barack Obama's
Chicago campaign headquarters and Emanuel's home.
'SHAME ON YOU'
Again on Saturday, the protests stressed economic and social
policy issues rather than international questions, such as the
war in Afghanistan, expected to be discussed by world leaders at
the NATO summit on Sunday and Monday.
Three protest leaders said they met with NATO Ambassador
Kolinda Grabar of the military alliance's public diplomacy unit.
"My message to Ambassador Grabar was that we are very aware
of the immense violence and oppression that the U.S. in its NATO
guise does to the world, and that no amount of words from her or
pronouncements from the summit itself will obscure that," said
Andy Thayer, one of the protest leaders.
Many of the protesters were from the Occupy Wall Street
movement that began in New York last autumn to protest policies
that lead to income inequality. The group says 1 percent of the
U.S. population holds too much of the nation's wealth.
The protest included some former patients of six city-run
mental health clinics that shut at the end of April to save $2.3
million to help close the city's $650 million budget deficit.
"He (Emanuel) hasn't talked to us once, not once, since he's
been in office," said Marti Luckett, 60, a patient at one of the
shuttered clinics. "We want him to show up.
"I think President Obama should be calling Rahm Emanuel and
say, 'Shame on you.'" Emanuel is Obama's former White House
chief of staff.
The city says patients should be able to receive care at the
six remaining clinics or some run by outside groups.
Small groups of protesters, some carrying signs that read:
"Food not bombs" and "seize the peace," accompanied former
patients of the clinics dressed in green hospital smocks going
door to door to talk to residents in Emanuel's neighborhood. The
former patients wore signs saying: "Welfare not warfare."
(Writing By Nick Carey; Additional reporting by James Kelleher;
Editing by Peter Cooney and Doina Chiacu)