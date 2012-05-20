* Protests not violent so far before summit
* Sunday expected to be biggest day
By James B. Kelleher
CHICAGO, May 20 Chicago police trying to keep
the peace during the NATO summit may face their biggest test on
Sunday when thousands of demonstrators were expected to march
near the site where leaders of the military alliance begin a
two-day meeting.
Previous protests in the runup to the summit Sunday and
Monday have been lively but peaceful, resulting in fewer than
two dozen arrests over the past six days, according to the
Chicago Police Department.
But terrorism charges against three self-described
anarchists arrested in Chicago earlier in the week was a
reminder that the threat of violence is out there.
"So far, the numbers have been underwhelming," said Jeff
Cramer, a federal former prosecutor who now runs the Chicago
office of the global security consultancy Kroll International.
"We can't say the police found the only three people who are
bent on violence. Vigilance is the word of the day."
The Coalition Against NATO-G8, the group behind Sunday's
parade, has said it hopes as many as 10,000 people will show
their opposition to the war in Afghanistan by participating in
the march, which starts in a downtown park and ends more than
two miles away near the summit site.
"Sunday will be the day the protesters get closest to the
summit, and it will be the day we see the largest number of
protesters," Cramer said.
"There are certainly going to be arrests and maybe a scuffle
or two. I would be surprised if there weren't."
Fears that violence would erupt have so far proved unfounded
and there has been little destruction of property. Experts
credited the low arrest numbers to restraint by both police and
protesters.
Chicago Police Chief Garry McCarthy said at the beginning of
the week that his goal was to "extract" those protesters who
were provocative and let others demonstrate peacefully.
"They're dealing with individuals that are showing signs of
aggression. But they're allowing people expressing their
opposition to policies to do so," said Arnette Heintze, a former
Secret Service agent who is now CEO of Hillard Heintze, a
security firm that advised the NATO host committee.
The three men charged Saturday with conspiracy to commit
terrorism were planning to attack President Barack Obama's
campaign headquarters and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel's home,
prosecutors said.
Ben Rhodes, deputy national security adviser to Obama, said
on Saturday he did not think the president had been briefed on
the alleged plot and praised Chicago police for acting swiftly.
"If these more serious allegations are true, then I think it
was effective work in making sure that they couldn't pose any
additional threat to public security," Rhodes said.
Obama and representatives from some 60 countries are to
discuss the war in Afghanistan and other international security
issues.
(Additional reporting by Caren Bohan; Editing by Greg McCune
and Doina Chiacu)