(Updates with protest gathering beginning, details)
* Protests not violent so far before summit
* Sunday expected to be biggest protest
* Festive atmosphere
By Mary Wisniewski
CHICAGO, May 20 Thousands of protesters, some
dressed as clowns and others bearing anti-war signs, gathered on
Sunday in a lakefront park in the biggest test yet for Chicago
police trying to keep the peace as world leaders began meeting
for a two-day NATO summit.
Previous protests in the run-up to the summit Sunday and
Monday have been lively but peaceful, resulting in fewer than
two dozen arrests over the past six days, according to the
Chicago Police Department.
"I think we're going to be able to handle it," Police Chief
Garry McCarthy told reporters, adding the numbers of
demonstrators this week were fewer than many had expected.
Authorities said two more men were arrested in Chicago
earlier this week, bringing to five the number authorities have
detained on terrorism-related or bomb-making charges.
Three of those charged were plotting to attack President
Barack Obama's campaign headquarters, police stations and other
targets, according to court documents. Defense lawyers said the
three were entrapped by police informants.
The computer hacking group Anonymous said it had brought
down the website for Chicago's police department and another
city website to protest the summit. Officials said they were
working on the situation.
At the lakefront park, the festive crowd gathering on a hot
but breezy day, wielded signs reading "WAR = DEBT, "Billions for
jobs, not occupation" and "Peace is Matriotic, Love Your
Mother," as a folk singer serenaded them.
Others carried large U.S. flags, some held upside down. At
least two circular groups of drummers were pounding away, and
dancers in pink and white robes chanted "Hari Krishna." Occupy
Chicago anti-Wall Street protesters were made up as clowns and
streamed into the park.
The protesters are expected to hear from a lineup of
speakers decrying U.S. defense spending and economic inequality,
then trek 2-1/2 miles (4 km) along a prescribed route to near
the McCormick Place convention center where the summit delegates
are meeting, then hold a concluding rally.
VETERANS TO THROW MEDALS AWAY
A group of Iraq war veterans have pledged to toss their
medals over the security fence surrounding the summit site in a
symbolic protest. Matt Howard, a former U.S. Marine who served
in Iraq, said 50 veterans planned to throw away their medals.
Vietnam War veteran Ron McSheffery, 61, said, "I'm in total
support of stopping NATO and stopping the slaughter of innocent
civilians. If we took the money we spent on bombs and put it
into green energy, we wouldn't need to keep the sea lanes open"
for oil transport.
The Coalition Against NATO-G8, the group behind Sunday's
parade, has said it hopes as many as 10,000 people will show
their opposition to the war in Afghanistan by participating in
the march.
"Sunday will be the day the protesters get closest to the
summit, and it will be the day we see the largest number of
protesters," said Jeff Cramer, a federal former prosecutor who
now runs the Chicago office of the global security consultancy
Kroll International.
"There are certainly going to be arrests and maybe a scuffle
or two. I would be surprised if there weren't."
Fears that violence would erupt have so far proved unfounded
as police have absorbed torrents of verbal abuse screamed at
them by some protesters. Experts credited the low arrest numbers
to restraint by both police and protesters.
McCarthy, the police chief, said at the beginning of the
week that his goal was to "extract" those protesters who were
provocative and let others demonstrate peacefully.
"They're dealing with individuals that are showing signs of
aggression. But they're allowing people expressing their
opposition to policies to do so," said Arnette Heintze, a former
Secret Service agent who is now CEO of Hillard Heintze, a
security firm that advised the NATO host committee.
Obama and representatives from some 60 countries are to
discuss the war in Afghanistan and other international security
issues.
(Additional reporting by Ann Saphir, Kyle Peterson, Nick Carey,
and Eric Johnson; Writing by Andrew Stern; Editing by Greg
McCune and Cynthia Osterman)