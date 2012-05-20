* Protests relatively non-violent so far
* March is led by Iraq war veterans
* Black-clad protesters call for insurrection
By Kyle Peterson and Ann Saphir
CHICAGO, May 20 Thousands of protesters carried
their anti-war message to world leaders at a NATO summit on a
steamy Sunday, in a mostly peaceful march led by a group of Iraq
War veterans who symbolically gave back their military medals.
During the march, a group of black-clad demonstrators darted
toward police lines along the route, and some threw water
bottles at officers who pushed back and yelled at them to move
along, but there were no major incidents.
Police estimated the crowd at 2,500 to 3,000 people,
although it appeared to be larger, in what was the biggest rally
so far in the week leading up to the NATO summit. Among them was
Chicago-based civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson, who walked
in summer-like heat with a few women bearing a sign reading
"Afghans for Peace."
Riot police made a bigger show of force and watched the
march closely than earlier in the week. They were also more open
in displaying their equipment including body armor.
Demonstrators ranged from those in festive costumes and a
few parents pushing strollers with babies to others in all black
with bandannas over their faces and carrying signs including
"Anarchists alliance, D.C."
Demonstrators had little chance of being seen by the world
leaders and representatives from some 60 countries at the
meeting of the military alliance. The summit site, the McCormick
Place convention center, is inside a security zone guarded by
tall fences. Protesters were kept blocks away from the
convention center.
President Barack Obama, who is hosting the summit in his
hometown, kicked off the meeting by greeting NATO members one by
one. NATO leaders are seeking to chart a path out of the
unpopular war in Afghanistan.
The Coalition Against NATO-G8, the group behind Sunday's
parade that they hoped would draw 10,000 people, advocated for
an immediate end to the U.S. role in the Afghan war.
Other protesters, including participants in Occupy Wall
Street demonstrations from around the nation who descended on
Chicago for the summit, decried U.S. defense spending and
economic inequality.
The protesters hoisted flags and signs, including one pink
hand-painted sign shaped like a woman's torso reading "Bust Up
NATO." A woman fanned herself in the midday 90-degree (32 C)
heat with a "No War, No Peace" sign.
In a brief skirmish, some black-clad, bandanna-wearing
protesters pushed and screamed at police.
Some of the black-clad youths yelled at a group of veterans
folding a flag, chanting "Burn it!" Some of the youths tussled
with other protesters who blocked their path.
Some protesters carried large U.S. flags, some held upside
down. Groups of drummers pounded away and Occupy Chicago
anti-Wall Street protesters wore clown makeup.
At the outskirts of the protest rally, police clambered out
of vans and buses. Dozens of officers on bicycles that have been
employed extensively against protests so far this past week were
at the ready.
Matt Howard, a former U.S. Marine who served in Iraq, was
one of more than three dozen veterans who threw his service
medal onto the street near the summit site in a symbol of
protest.
Vietnam War veteran Ron McSheffery, 61, said, "I'm in total
support of stopping NATO and stopping the slaughter of innocent
civilians. If we took the money we spent on bombs and put it
into green energy, we wouldn't need to keep the sea lanes open"
for oil transport.
POLICE READY FOR PROTESTS
Previous protests in the run-up to the summit Sunday and
Monday have been lively but peaceful, resulting in fewer than
two dozen arrests in the past six days, according to the Chicago
Police Department.
"I think we're going to be able to handle it," Police Chief
Garry McCarthy told reporters, adding the numbers of
demonstrators this week were fewer than many had expected.
"We're going to take care of business. We're well-trained,
we're well-equipped. I'll say this again - we're just not going
to tolerate illegal behavior."
One officer suffered a concussion Saturday when the police
van he was driving was engulfed by a downtown protest. A
protester also was hurt when the van sped off.
Five men have been arrested on terrorism-related or
bomb-making charges. Three of those charged were plotting to
attack Obama's campaign headquarters, police stations and other
targets, according to court documents. Defense lawyers said the
three were entrapped by police informants.
An affiliate of the computer hacking group Anonymous said it
had brought down the website for Chicago's police department and
another city website to protest the summit. The websites were
back up a few hours later.
Fears that violence would erupt have so far proved unfounded
as police have absorbed torrents of verbal abuse screamed at
them by protesters. Experts credited the low arrest numbers to
restraint by both police and protesters.
McCarthy said at the beginning of the week that his goal was
to "extract" those protesters who were provocative and let
others demonstrate peacefully.
