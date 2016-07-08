NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Poland's President Andrzej Duda speak during a news conference during their meeting at Belvedere Palace, a day ahead of the NATO Summit in Warsaw, Poland, July 7, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Agata Grzybowska/via Reuters

WARSAW NATO will seek constructive dialogue with Russia and does not want a repeat of the Cold War, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday, before the alliance's heads meet to rubber-stamp a strengthening of NATO's eastern flank.

"Our position is clear - NATO does not seek confrontation, we don't want a new Cold War," Stoltenberg said, addressing Russia's protestations over rotating NATO battalions through ex-communist Poland, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia.

"We will continue to seek constructive and meaningful dialogue with Russia."

Stoltenberg said he was certain a British vote to leave the European Union would not weaken Europe's NATO ties with the United States and that London would remain a "strong and committed" member of the Western military alliance.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Wiktor Szary)