NEWPORT, Wales, Sept 5 Britain's Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Friday the West would push ahead with sanctions against Russia over the crisis in Ukraine but said these could be lifted should a proposed ceasefire take hold.

Hammond also told BBC TV that Britain had made no commitment to take part in any air strikes against Islamic State jihadists in Iraq, but was still considering the possibility of military action. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Kate Holton)