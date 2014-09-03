NEWPORT, Wales, Sept 3 The leaders of the United
States and leading European Union countries will discuss
Russia's actions in Ukraine at a meeting with President Petro
Poroshenko on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Wales, a
British government source said.
"The Alliance must demonstrate clearly that Russia's actions
are unacceptable and that we stand by the people of Ukraine and
their right to decide the future of their country," the source
said on condition of anonymity.
Prime Minister David Cameron will join U.S. President Barack
Obama, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President
Francois Hollande and Prime Minister Matteo Renzi to discuss the
situation in Ukraine.
"The meeting will provide leaders with the opportunity to
hear President Poroshenko's assessment of the latest situation
on the ground and his discussions with President (Vladimir)
Putin," the source said. "It will also send a clear signal of
their support for Ukraine's sovereignty and that the onus is on
Russia to de-escalate the situation."
Poroshenko spoke by telephone with Putin earlier on
Wednesday and his office said they had agreed on a ceasefire.
Russia, which says it is not involved in the fighting, denied it
had made such an agreement and Putin later outlined his own plan
for a ceasefire, which Ukraine's prime minister dismissed.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kylie MacLellan, editing by
Adrian Croft and Paul Taylor)