* Western nations due to pull most troops by end-2014
* Taliban remains resilient, able to recharge in Pakistan
* NATO summit to focus on Western transition out of
Afghanistan
By Missy Ryan
WASHINGTON, May 16 In the rugged mountains of
eastern Afghanistan, where the United States has already trimmed
its forces ahead of the coming NATO withdrawal, a modest number
of al Qaeda fighters have re-established operations, U.S.
officials say, a worrying sign of the risks that could
jeopardize Western hopes of a smooth exit.
Current and former U.S. officials say the fighters, believed
to be mostly Arabs and Pakistanis who number less than 100, have
crept back across the porous border with Pakistan to Kunar and
Nuristan provinces. That is where a consolidation of NATO bases
has left a force of just 4,200 Western soldiers - and a limited
ability to conduct on-the-ground intelligence and security
operations.
The reappearance, small as it may be, is emblematic of the
challenges the Obama administration and its NATO allies will
face as they seek to extricate themselves from a long and costly
war without surrendering an unstable, still-violent Afghanistan
back to militants intent on attacking the West.
"We're aware of attempts by al Qaeda to try and establish a
presence in eastern Afghanistan, but ensuring they do not
remains a focus of the campaign," a U.S. defense official said.
President Barack Obama, who drew a sharp contrast with Iraq
when he called Afghanistan a 'war of necessity' for U.S.
security, has defined the U.S. mission there largely as one of
dismantling al Qaeda even as his soldiers continue to die at the
hands of the Taliban.
That focus - rejecting a boundless campaign to defeat the
Taliban or transform Afghanistan - has allowed Obama to project
a measure of success there a year after he dispatched Navy SEALS
to kill al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in Pakistan, and as he
proceeds with plans to pull out most U.S. troops by the end of
2014.
But as Obama prepares to host NATO leaders for a May 20-21
Chicago summit, and his campaign to win a second term in
November intensifies, success by other measures is far from
assured.
While Obama's surge of 33,000 troops has weakened the
Taliban in much of its southern heartland, the group remains
able to recharge in Pakistan's tribal areas. Militants from the
Haqqani network have embraced sophisticated attacks on Kabul.
Despite a Herculean aid effort that has cost the West
billions of dollars, Afghanistan's ineffective institutions and
widespread corruption make governance a weak link.
While U.S. officials see President Hamid Karzai as a
questionable ally, it is even less clear what will follow after
the 2014 elections in a country where former warlords still
wield outsized power and political parties barely exist.
Obama is likely to use the Chicago summit to tout a new deal
outlining a long-term U.S. presence in Afghanistan, which he
signed in a middle-of-the-night visit to Kabul in early May.
But Washington has appeared to struggle in its effort to
secure $1.3 billion a year from its allies to fund Afghan
security forces, fueling doubts about how much support
cash-strapped Western nations will be able to muster in the
future.
The stakes could not be higher.
"No matter what happens in the coming years, it is pretty
clear that the United States will remain prepared to act against
any potential terrorist threats to U.S. homeland security that
emerge in Afghanistan," said Brian Katulis, a senior fellow at
the Center for American Progress in Washington. As in operations
in Yemen, reliance on drones and special forces is expected.
"No matter who wins the election in November in the United
States, future presidents will not risk a return to the
situation the world saw in Afghanistan in the 1990s," he said.
IN TOGETHER, OUT TOGETHER?
The summit's U.S. hosts are sure to stress the NATO pledge
of 'in together, out together,' a motto hearkening back to the
early days of the war, when a Western coalition appalled by the
Sept. 11, 2001, attacks had not yet been strained by a Taliban
military revival and by fiscal crisis and fatigue at home.
U.S. General John Allen, who commands U.S. and NATO forces
in Afghanistan, will complete the removal of all Obama's surge
troops this fall, leaving a U.S. force of about 68,000.
Allen is due to make recommendations for further troop
reductions after the summer combat season, which should reveal
how well Afghan forces can fight - and how well NATO fares with
a force smaller than the one that claimed swathes of the Afghan
South in a troop-heavy, counter-insurgency campaign in 2010.
But the victory of Socialist Francois Hollande in France,
who has promised to pull French troops this year, raises
questions. European nations are already anxiously watching for
signs the Obama administration will accelerate its plans.
And there are fears, among Republicans and even some within
the Pentagon, that the pace of remaining troop reductions will
be determined by politics rather than conditions on the ground.
"To the extent we've had success it has involved large
numbers of troops," a Republican congressional aide said.
NATO's strategy now hinges on success of its push to build
up the inexperienced local army and police, an effort that has
been a focus of U.S. investment since 2009, to mixed results.
Afghan forces number far more than they did, and their
fighting skills are vastly improved. But their reliance on
outside help for key tasks, such as intelligence and air
support, will continue for years to come.
No one knows when Afghanistan will be able to pay for more
than a small share of those security costs.
The good news, said Bruce Riedel, a former CIA official who
chaired Obama's 2009 review of Afghan strategy, is Afghan forces
need to be only skilled enough to keep the Taliban at bay.
"An Afghan stalemate with the Taliban is not the best
outcome, but it is good enough since it keeps the Taliban out of
Kabul and lets us use Afghan bases to carry out counter terror
missions," in the region, Riedel said.
DANGEROUS REAL ESTATE
As the Pentagon seeks to stretch a shrinking force, military
officials' frustration with Pakistan is palpable. Many U.S.
officials see the ostensible ally, which they suspect of turning
a blind eye to insurgents, as the chief threat to achieving
their goals in Afghanistan. Pakistan denies such charges.
"There are things that are out of our control from a
military perspective," one senior U.S. defense official said.
"The safe haven element is huge."
As time goes on, the United States will focus its Afghan
effort less on population security - the core of the
counter-insurgency model credited with salvaging the war in Iraq
- and more on targeted raids on militants and strikes from the
air.
That is already the case in Kunar and Nuristan, where local
officials warn that dozens to a few hundred non-Afghan militants
have appeared, perhaps due to pressure on militants across the
border in Pakistan. There is also a robust Taliban presence
there.
Over the weekend, NATO aircraft struck targets in Kunar's
Watapur district, killing four men suspected to be al Qaeda
militants, U.S. officials said.
After U.S. forces shut a number of smaller bases in 2009-10
after taking heavy losses, the Taliban made advances in places
like Nuristan's Wanat district. Given the small NATO presence,
it will be largely up to some 23,000 Afghan police and army in
the two provinces to face off against militants, including the
Taliban, whose proximity to the border has allowed it to launch
some of the largest assaults around Afghanistan.
"I'm disturbed by what I perceive as a real lack of
understanding about what is possible in Afghanistan," said
Robert Grenier, a former senior U.S. intelligence official who
was CIA station chief in Pakistan until 2002.
"If we focus exclusively on counter-terrorism goals without
maintaining a fairly robust counter-insurgency effort, we could
see large parts of Afghanistan slip effectively into Taliban
control. That makes me very concerned about the potential for
long-term safe-havens," he said.
(Additional reporting by Hamid Shalizi and Amie Ferris-Rotman
in Kabul and Mark Hosenball in Washington; Editing by Warren
Strobel and Jackie Frank)